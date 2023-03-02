| 5.8°C Dublin

Kaylea Titford trial: Parents jailed for ‘horrific’ neglect of girl (16) left in bed-ridden squalor

Kaylea Titford, 16, who died in October 2020 after becoming morbidly obese. Expand
The bed used by Kaylea Titford in her home in Wales (PA) Expand
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales, he is accused of killing his teen daughter by letting her become morbidly obese. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023. Expand
Kaylea Titford was found dead at her home in Newton, Wales, on October 10, 2020. Photo: Facebook/Kaylea Titford Expand

The bed used by Kaylea Titford in her home in Wales (PA)

Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales, he is accused of killing his teen daughter by letting her become morbidly obese. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Kaylea Titford was found dead at her home in Newton, Wales, on October 10, 2020. Photo: Facebook/Kaylea Titford

Bronwen Weatherby and Rod Minchin

A mother and father who left their morbidly obese daughter in bed-ridden squalor have been jailed for gross negligence manslaughter.

Kaylea Titford (16) was found in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”, in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.

