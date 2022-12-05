Kate Winslet calls for an age limit on social media use for children

Actor Kate Winslet has urged governments to make social media companies enforce age limits to protect children’s mental health.

The Oscar-winning star (47) said “much more rigorous” security checks are needed as she called on those in power to “crack down” on the issue.

Speaking on the BBC, she said many parents feel “utterly powerless” to help their children deal with the impact of social media.

Winslet stars opposite her own daughter, Mia Threapleton, in Channel 4 film I Am Ruth, about a concerned mother who sees her daughter becoming more and more consumed by the pressures of the online world.

She said: “I really do struggle with social media. I struggle with the impact it is clearly having on teenage mental health.

“I do wish that there would be certain platforms that were banned before a certain age. I wish that security checks would be much more rigorous.”

With teenagers, “where there’s a will there’s a way” and “if they want to get on that platform they will”, Winslet said.

However, she added: “I do believe that there needs to be a lot more protection and accountability because parents are left flailing.”

I Am Ruth is an instalment of the Bafta-nominated and female-led drama anthology series I Am, created by filmmaker Dominic Savage.