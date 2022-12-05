| 6.4°C Dublin

Kate Winslet calls for an age limit on social media use for children

Actor appears with daughter in new Channel 4 film on the topic

Kate Winslet says she is concerned about the impact of social media on children today.

Kate Winslet says she is concerned about the impact of social media on children today. Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC

Alex Green

Actor Kate Winslet has urged governments to make social media companies enforce age limits to protect children’s mental health.

The Oscar-winning star (47) said “much more rigorous” security checks are needed as she called on those in power to “crack down” on the issue.

