Kate Middleton is latest celebrity to read bedtime story to children for CBeebies TV show

Kate Middleton is to read a bedtime story to Britain’s children and has chosen a book she shares with her own family to help them when they feel scared.

The Duchess of Cambridge will read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark for the CBeebies bedtime story, nestling on a picnic blanket in front of a den and beside a fire at dusk in the garden of Kensington Palace for filming.

She agreed to take part in the programme for Children’s Mental Health Week, believing the book sends an important message about facing one’s fears by talking to other people.

It tells the story of a baby barn owl called Plop, who is afraid of the dark until he hears how exciting, fun and important it can be from his new friends.

Kate is understood to have enjoyed reading the book as a young girl. She now reads it to her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Written by Jill Tomlinson and first published in 1968, the story also has an abridged version, which Kate will read in the 10-minute long episode.

She suggested that the BBC television crew use the garden at her London home to create the cosy den set.

The books are still in print and HarperCollins is expected to benefit from the surge in sales that follows everything Kate wears or inadvertently promotes in public.



The show has become famous not only for entertaining children before bed but also soothing their weary mothers, with actors such as Tom Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Hollywood star Chris Evans among the guests, which led one women’s magazine to declare it “TV’s hottest gig”.

It will air at 6.50pm on Sunday.

