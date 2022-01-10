Kate Middleton danced a ‘waltz mixed with rock ‘n roll’ in secret 40th birthday shoot

In public, at least, Kate Middleton is notoriously camera-shy.

But when it came to her 40th birthday shoot, initial apprehension appears to have given way to confidence as she allowed herself to be photographed dancing an “accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock ‘n roll”, it has emerged.

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi, who took a series of portraits to mark the duchess’s landmark birthday, has revealed he persuaded her to dance for him after she donned an organza Alexander McQueen dress he thought evocative of a classical ballerina.

The series of images is likely to remain private, however.

While Kate has been photographed dancing in public a handful of times – notably with Paddington Bear at London’s Paddington Station in 2017 and alongside Prince William in Tuvalu in 2012 – she is far from a public performer.

By comparison, her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana loved to dance and took private lessons. She famously danced alongside Wayne Sleep to Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl at London’s Royal Opera House in 1985 and earlier that year with John Travolta at a White House gala dinner.

Roversi revealed he first met Kate in November at Kensington Palace, where he joined the royal and her staff for tea and biscuits.

He told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: “At first, the duchess was apprehensive. She is machine-gunned by photographers every day but is not used to posing.

“Knowing my photos with models, she was a little fearful of facing a real session, which required about four hours of work. But I reassured her that once we started, it was going to be very easy. And so it was.”

When it came to the shoot, which took place later that month at London’s Kew Gardens, Roversi revealed he used natural light and that the duchess wore little make-up.

“I didn’t want her to look too ‘Lady Duchess’, too establishment, but as pure, as contemporary as possible,” he said. “Or even timeless.”

The photographer added that he thought the portrait he considered the “official” one – in which she is looking directly at the camera – was reminiscent of actress Claudia Cardinale as Angelica in Luchino Visconti’s 1963 film The Leopard.

“In the end I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my lens, a kind of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock’n’roll,” he said.

In December, the 250 shots were whittled down to 70. Kate then picked around 10, before Roversi chose his three favourites. The “official” one was the one they both preferred, he said, but added that Kate was “less sure” than he was about the final choice.

The newspaper suggested Prince William and their three children, George (8), Charlotte (6) and Louis (3) chose the “official” sepia image as their favourite. The pictures will be on permanent show at the British National Portrait Gallery. (© Telegraph News Group Ltd, 2022)

