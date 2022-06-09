Kate lends a helping hand at local London community support hub

Kate Middleton helped a mother of two pick out items from a baby bank, as she praised volunteers for their continued support of the community during the cost-of-living crisis.

Kate met the mother during a visit to the Little Village hub, which provides clothing, toiletries, toys and even buggies to parents in need, in Brent, north-west London, on Wednesday.

The mother, named only as Sara, spoke to the duchess about the support she has received from the centre, which was particularly vital when she was pregnant with her first child during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duchess then greeted Sara’s two children, aged three and 18 months. “You forget how tiny they are!” Kate said. “I remember those days.”

She added: “It’s a busy time, but so wonderful.”

The duchess was greeted by Sophie Livingstone, the chief executive of Little Village.

She was given a tour of the centre as she heard about its work supporting families, both by equipping them with essential items for babies and children up to the age of five, and also by linking them with key services including mental health support.

As she went around the range of clothes and shoes on offer for babies, she picked up a pair of navy blue lace-up baby shoes, remarking that she felt surprised when looking at baby shoes that, “Louis did fit in those once!”

The duchess later helped Sara pick out some children’s books, and pulled out Michael Rosen’s We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, remarking that it was a favourite among her children.

“They have to go through the mud and then through the water,” she explained.

Sara said afterwards that the duchess was, “very kind, very sweet and very lovely”.

“She made everything very easy for me and I’m very happy that I met her.”

She added that the volunteers at the baby bank were her “second family” and “they helped me with everything”.

“I’m very happy that I met all the girls here and that I’m part of the Little Village,” she said.

Ms Livingstone said Kate’s visit was really important for the baby bank, adding: “She’s got a track record of wanting to support the early years and that really came across in the conversations and how interested she was in the nuts and bolts of what we’re doing.”

She said Kate asked about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on new mothers: “She was asking, ‘What are you seeing?’ The truth is, we’re seeing increased demand, and our only limit is our capacity to support families.”