The Duchess of Cambridge yesterday gave a lesson in the royal art of keeping calm and carrying on after a turbulent week for the House of Windsor.

Kate keeps her cool with a milkshake as William talks of dealing with challenges

The mother of three, who turned 38 last Thursday, was pictured laughing and joking with Prince William at a series of engagements in Bradford, northern England, where she hugged well-wishers and even drank a milkshake.

Dressed in a long, military-style khaki coat by Alexander McQueen, the British designer, over a black and white tartan pussy-bow dress from Zara, Kate looked cheery - even when she and her husband were faced with shouts about their in-laws during a walkabout.

They remained silent as they were asked "How was the summit at Sandringham?" and "Can I just ask about your brother?" William (37) did appear to make a subtle reference to the royal family's troubles, saying it was essential to acknowledge problems to deal with them, rather than "pretend they don't happen, which is no good".

