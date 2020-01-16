Kate keeps her cool with a milkshake as William talks of dealing with challenges
The Duchess of Cambridge yesterday gave a lesson in the royal art of keeping calm and carrying on after a turbulent week for the House of Windsor.
The mother of three, who turned 38 last Thursday, was pictured laughing and joking with Prince William at a series of engagements in Bradford, northern England, where she hugged well-wishers and even drank a milkshake.
Dressed in a long, military-style khaki coat by Alexander McQueen, the British designer, over a black and white tartan pussy-bow dress from Zara, Kate looked cheery - even when she and her husband were faced with shouts about their in-laws during a walkabout.
They remained silent as they were asked "How was the summit at Sandringham?" and "Can I just ask about your brother?" William (37) did appear to make a subtle reference to the royal family's troubles, saying it was essential to acknowledge problems to deal with them, rather than "pretend they don't happen, which is no good".
Speaking of dealing with challenges head-on to avoid "paralysis" and "move forward", he reiterated the importance of bringing people together.
The visit, their first official joint engagement since their Christmas break, follows days of negotiations within the royal family about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who hope to carve out a "financially independent" future in North America.
Prince Harry remains in Britain as palace aides draw up a blueprint, while his wife is in Canada with Archie, their son.
Queen Elizabeth, who led "very constructive discussions" on Monday, has said she will support the couple's decision, despite wishing they had stayed as full-time working members of her family.
Irish Independent
