Kate hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit

The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot for the St Patrick’s Day Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated St Patrick’s Day alongside the Irish Guards, with Kate hailing their “boundless, irreverent, glorious sense of humour”.
William, who said he was “incredibly sad” to be marking the end of his time as colonel of the regiment, was joined by Kate who officially became Colonel on Friday.
The couple were attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.
Kate, fittingly dressed in an emerald green outfit with matching heels, presented sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot Turlough Mor, also known as Seamus.
These two young revellers dressed up for the occasion,
Singing a song of solidarity at the Fermoy St Patrick's Day parade.
Green agenda at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone
Máire Uí Ghrifín in the role of St Brigid in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone
Bella Rose and Tammy Lee Carty Pictured at Sligo St Patrick's Day Parade
Colourful band at Sligo St Patrick's Day Parade
Sligo's parade marshall, Tom McSharry.
Members of the Carty family pictured at Sligo St Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy and Mary Heaslip enjjoying the St Patrick's Day Parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh
1000’s of people watched the parade in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh
Poodle rockin' in Listowel for St Patrick's Day!
Young musicians performing at the Listowel parade.
Listowel's Dolly Partons getting ready for Dolly Day in June - at the St Patrick's Day parade in the North Kerry town.
Ger, Nell, Norah and Tess Purtill enjoying the festivities in Listowel for St Patrick's Day. Photo by John Kelliher
Donnacha Quilter, Matthew Quilter, Cathal Whyte, Tommy Corridan, Louis O'Shaughnessy and Daithi Kelly answering the 'ShamRock 'n' Roll' theme of the St Patrick's Day parade in Listowel to perfection. Photo by John Kelliher
Oliva Moloney, Elizabeth Bennet and Georgia Griffin green with national pride on St Patrick's Day in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher
St Patrick himself, as played by Liam Brennan, salutes the people of Listowel on a massive day for the town despite the rain. Photos by John Kelliher
Bobby,Scott,Kenny and Frankie from Summerhill Dublin out enjoying St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin’s City centre.
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Aine Dwyer out enjoying St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin’s City centre.
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
People out enjoying St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin's City centre today.Festival Parade Grand Marshal are represented by Vera Pauw, Diane Cauldwell and Paula Gorham, and International Guest of Honour Patrick Duffy

Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
You're not the only St Patrick! Gneeveguilla's young St Patrick fans celebrate St Patricks Day. Photo by Tatyana McGough
Actor Patrick Duffy, awaits at the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A performer awaits at the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Actor Patrick Duffy and Vera Pauw, Republic of Ireland manager, awaits at the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A man reacts on the day of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Performers await the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Performers await the start of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Customs dogs James and Blue dressed up ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire
People wait on the day of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Gneeveguilla Community celebrates St Patricks Day. Photo by Tatyana McGough
Danny Donnelly participating in St Patrick's Day Parade in Gneeveguilla. Photo by Tatyana McGough
Children from Naíonra an Fheirtéaraigh taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Members of the local Ukrainian community taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
The Capri Club in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Naomh Pádraig (aka Seán Ó Lubhaing) leading the way in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Children from Scoil Dhún Chaoin taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Local youngsters in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Children from Scoil Dhún Chaoin taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
The St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Children from Scoil Dhún Chaoin taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. Photo by Declan Malone
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 17, 2023
Racegoers dressed in St. Patrick's Day attire at Cheltenham Festival ahead of the races REUTERS/Paul Childs
The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh as they arrive for a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Princess of Wales meets Irish Wolfhound mascot, Seamus and his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the St Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, Britain March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
As rain lashed down on the parade ground, the band of the Irish Guards played tunes including music from Bill Whelan’s Riverdance.
In a speech, William said: “Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your colonel has come to an end.