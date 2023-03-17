| 11.6°C Dublin

Kate hails Irish Guards’ ‘glorious sense of humour’ on St Patrick’s Day visit

The Princess of Wales presents the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Mons Barracks in Aldershot for the St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Catherine Wylie

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated St Patrick’s Day alongside the Irish Guards, with Kate hailing their “boundless, irreverent, glorious sense of humour”.

William, who said he was “incredibly sad” to be marking the end of his time as colonel of the regiment, was joined by Kate who officially became Colonel on Friday.

