Kate ‘confronted Meghan about claims of bullying’, says report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Prince William and Kate Middleton in June 2018. Photo: Chris Radburn

MEGHAN Markle was confronted by Kate Middleton over her alleged bullying behaviour to Palace staff days before her wedding to Prince Harry, TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has claimed.

Kate was left crying after she “lost control” during an argument with her future sister-in-law in May 2018, the TV presenter suggests.

Meghan used an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year to present an alternative version of the story, claiming it was she who ended up in tears. “She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan told the US chat show host.

But Allsopp said Meghan omitted that the argument was about claims she had been rude to royal courtiers.

“Kate never, ever loses her temper, but she found out Meghan was being rude to staff at Kensington Palace and she was angry with her,” Allsopp told The Daily Telegraph.

“Then Kate burst into tears because she’d lost control. She did take Meghan flowers to try and patch things up.”

Buckingham Palace set up a review in 2018 into reports that Meghan had forced out two PAs and undermined the confidence of a third.

A lawyer for Meghan this week said she “absolutely denied” ever bullying staff.

However, a source close to her said she had already addressed the argument with Kate during her Oprah interview in March.

In the interview, she claimed it was Kate who made her cry during wedding planning, not the other way around.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan said. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding.

“And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.”

Meghan said she did not want to get into details because her sister-in-law had “apologised and I had forgiven her”, adding that the reports marked a major shift in her relationship with the royal family.

“That was a turning point. That was when everything changed,” she said. “It was the beginning of the character assassination and they knew it wasn’t true. They really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain.”

A spokesman for Kate and her husband Prince William declined to comment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]