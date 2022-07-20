Just Stop Oil protesters block England’s M25 in response to heatwave

Protesters from Just Stop Oil are climbing motorway signs on England’s M25 and causing disruption in response to the extreme temperatures in the UK and what they describe as the Government's "inadequate preparations" for climate change.

One group of activists at junction 10 eastbound near Cobham, Surrey, on Wednesday morning said they will climb the gantries that support overhead motorway information signs.

The environmental protest group said more members are on their way, as part of planned action between Wednesday and Friday.

A spokesperson from Just Stop Oil said: "The main thing is, we've just seen 40-degree temperatures, which have been predicted for decades, maybe it's happening a bit faster, but it has just revealed how inadequate the Government's preparations for climate change are and their entire policy, and basically, we're just saying, it's evident now we cannot continue."

The group demands the UK Government make a "meaningful statement" that they will commit to stop licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK, which they say is "the necessary first step to ensuring a liveable future."

The Just Stop Oil protest caused nine-mile tailbacks on the M25 anti-clockwise, with the National Highways website warning of delays of more than an hour.

A travel alert said: "There are delays of over an hour on the M25 anti-clockwise in Surrey due to an ongoing Surrey Police-led incident within J10 (for A3, Guildford). 3 lanes (of 4) are currently closed.

"If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time as there is over 9 miles of congestion on approach. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Surrey Police said officers were dealing with the protest.

A statement said: "We're dealing with a protest on the M25 just past junction 10 of the anti-clockwise carriageway this morning. Three lanes are currently closed.

"We will keep you informed of further updates. In the meantime please avoid the area."