Just plain old Harry and Meghan, as couple give up their titles

Buckingham Palace announced the news last night as the British Royal family severed all official ties with the couple.

A seismic statement following days of frantic negotiations revealed that the Sussexes' departure from public life would be much more dramatic than previously thought.

The couple will repay the stg£2.4m of taxpayers' money used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home, and will pay commercial rent on the property, which they will continue to use as their UK base, it was confirmed after five days of negotiations.

As they will no longer be working members of the Royal family, the Sussexes will not receive public funds for royal duties and the Duke has been forced to give up his much cherished official military patronages.

Aides disclosed that the couple would spend most of their time in North America and would be free to earn their own money.

Royal sources also admitted that the couple, who will now be called Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may have to give up their Sussex royal branding, used extensively on social media and their new website and which remains an issue "yet to be ironed out".

A statement released by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm last night laid bare the magnitude of the couple's split from the House of Windsor, making clear that they were not being allowed to adopt the "half in, half out" approach they had wanted on announcing their intention to "step back" as senior members of the royal family 10 days ago.

An update on the couple's website last night appeared to acknowledge that the intentions they had declared as fact some 10 days ago would now have to be amended. It said that "information on the roles and work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" would be updated in due course.

Queen Elizabeth last night expressed her relief that an agreement had been reached.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," she said.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Queen Elizabeth said she was "particularly proud" of how the Duchess had so quickly become a part of the family.

She had made it clear she wanted the issue dealt with "at pace" - within days rather than weeks - and was keen to ensure the furore did not overshadow royal duties.

The decisions about their future were reached after five days of talks involving senior aides working on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, William, Harry and Meghan.

Sources insisted that the negotiations had been "extremely friendly and constructive" with a "clear common goal" and that all sides were "pleased" with the outcome.

The statement released by Buckingham Palace said that "with the Queen's blessing" the Sussexes would continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

Aides refused to be drawn on security arrangements for the couple, adding: "There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security."

The couple will still receive "private financial support" from Prince Charles, although sources suggested that this would not necessarily be funding derived from his Duchy of Cornwall estate. Senior aides representing all senior royals involved in the negotiations will review the new arrangements in a year's time, giving both sides an opportunity to make changes to the historic deal. ©Telegraph

