Jury in Ryan Giggs trial fail to reach verdicts after almost 23 hours deliberating

The jury deliberating Ryan Giggs’s domestic violence trial at Manchester Crown Court has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the three counts he faces.

The former Manchester United footballer was accused of headbutting his former partner Kate Greville as well as assaulting her younger sister Emma Greville.

Mr Giggs denied the allegations and, following a 10-day trial at Manchester Crown Court, the jury told the judge yesterday they could not reach a verdict.

Judge Hilary Manley told jurors, after they had been deliberating for more than 16 hours, that she could accept a majority verdict rather than a unanimous one.

Yesterday afternoon, Judge Manley asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: “No.” Asked if there was any “realistic prospect” of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: “No.”

Judge Manley then thanked the jurors and discharged them. She warned all the jurors not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.

Mr Giggs made no reaction during the short hearing. Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of August 23.

The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror went sick and was discharged. They had been deliberating for 22 hours and 59 minutes before they were brought back into court at 3.04pm yesterday.

Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial.

Mr Giggs’s head dropped down when the judge told the court any future trial could potentially be as far away as June of next year – but stressed a date has yet to be set.

She then told him he would be bailed until Crown Prosecution Service lawyers meet and make a decision on any future trial and a trial date is made.

Mr Giggs has been excused from attending the next hearing at the same court on September 7.

The former footballer had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards Ms Greville.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting her younger sister by elbowing her in the jaw during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 2, 2020. (© Independent News Service)