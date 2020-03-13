Judge rules Katie Price should pay ex Alex Reid €28,000 over sex life claims

Former model Katie Price should pay ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 (€28,000) as a result of misusing private information about his sex life, a High Court judge has decided.

Mr Justice Warby ruled on the size of a damages award on Friday after analysing arguments at a High Court hearing in London on Monday.

Another judge had ruled in November that Reid, a cage fighter, was entitled to damages.

Reid, 44, had sued Price, 41, alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.

Expand Close Katie Price (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

He said Price made a series of disclosures about his sex life and had said things which led to him being “denigrated in the street”.

Mr Justice Warby was told, at Monday’s hearing, that Price is bankrupt.

Barrister Philip Williams, who represented Reid, indicated that his client would be in a “line of creditors”.

Mr Justice Warby said Price had “not engaged” in the proceedings for some time.

The judge heard that Reid and Price “became a couple” in 2009 and married on February 2 2010 in Las Vegas.

The relationship foundered within a year and their divorce was finalised on March 20 2012.

Reid first became aware that Price had “obtained explicit and intimate images” of him in late 2009, Mr Justice Warby heard.

He had seen images on her laptop in their kitchen.

Reid had spoken to her and she had promised to delete the images.

He had told the judge that he was “absolutely horrified” when he realised in 2013 that Price was holding on to footage of him.

He said he found repeated references to his sex life in the media “very demeaning and harassing”.

“He has been mocked and denigrated as a sexual deviant and predator,” said Mr Justice Warby, in a written ruling.

“He has sought counselling for stress and anxiety, which he attributes to (Price’s) disclosures.”

The judge said an “aspect of the harm” derived from “taunts about cross dressing”.

PA Media