Judge rejects claim Rooney blamed Vardy’s account but not Vardy herself

Rebekah Vardy arrives for Dancing On Ice training in Nottingham yesterday as her case against Coleen Rooney progressed in London. Photo: PA

Coleen Rooney’s Instagram post accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life to the media “clearly identified” her as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust that she alleges”, the High Court in London has ruled.

Ms Rooney (34) accused Ms Vardy (38) of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media last October after carrying out a months-long “sting operation” which saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney claimed fellow footballer’s wife Ms Vardy shared fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

Ms Rooney wrote on Instagram and Twitter: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s ................ Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Ms Vardy denies the accusations and is suing Ms Rooney for damages for libel.

In a judgment yesterday, Mr Justice Warby ruled that the “natural and ordinary” meaning of Ms Rooney’s posts was that Ms Vardy had “regularly and frequently abused her status as a trusted follower of Ms Rooney’s personal Instagram account by secretly informing The Sun newspaper of Ms Rooney’s private posts and stories”.

Announcing his decision, the judge said that the meaning he had determined was “substantially the same as the claimant’s meaning”.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Warby said Ms Rooney’s message was “a considered post, using wording composed with some care”, adding: “It would be clear to the ordinary reader from the outset that it was meant seriously, and intended to convey a message of some importance.”

He also rejected Ms Rooney’s contention that she simply referred to Ms Vardy’s Instagram account, rather than Ms Vardy herself.

The judge ruled: “I do not think that the ordinary reader would take that single word (account), albeit repeated, to indicate that Ms Rooney remains in doubt about who the wrongdoer was.”

He added: “There is nothing in these words, apart from the word ‘account’, that in any way suggests that the behaviour of which Ms Rooney is complaining might have been carried out by anyone other than the account holder, Ms Vardy.”

Mr Justice Warby also ordered Ms Rooney to pay Ms Vardy just under £23,000 (€25,770) in costs for Thursday’s hearing.

At that hearing, Ms Vardy’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC, said Ms Rooney’s posts were an “untrue and unjustified defamatory attack”.

David Sherborne, representing Ms Rooney, argued that it was “true” that Ms Vardy was “responsible for consistently passing on information about the defendant’s private Instagram posts and stories to The Sun”.

The court also heard both Ms Vardy and Ms Rooney had agreed for a “stay” of the proceedings until February, so there could be “one final attempt to resolve the matter without the need for a full trial”.

Online Editors