Judge rejects application to detain Assange on rape claim

A Swedish court has rejected a request for Julian Assange to be detained in absentia, complicating hopes of extraditing the WikiLeaks founder to face trial over allegations of rape and molestation.

Uppsala district court ruled a detention order "would not be in accordance with the principle of proportionality", as Assange was already serving a 50-week sentence in a British prison for skipping bail.

The decision comes a month after Sweden reopened a nine-year-old investigation into an accusation that Assange raped a sleeping woman in 2010, one of two accusations he denies.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions, applied on May 20 for Assange to be placed in pre-trial detention, allowing her to issue a European arrest warrant and begin extradition proceedings.

