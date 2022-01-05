Judge indicates attempt by Prince Andrew to use Jeffrey Epstein payoff deal to halt case won’t work

Prince Andrew is being sued for alleged sexual assault on Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a teenager. Photo: Neil Hall/PA Wire

Prince Andrew is “not entitled” to bring up in court a settlement deal agreed between Jeffrey Epstein and his accuser, a judge suggested yesterday.

The 12-page document was unsealed on Monday and revealed the terms of a $500,000 deal the convicted sex offender made with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2009.

The agreement is at the heart of Prince Andrew’s attempt to have a sexual abuse lawsuit thrown out of court.

Judge Lewis Kaplan heard arguments on his motion during a 75-minute remote court hearing in New York yesterday but made his reservations clear.

He said his decision would be made “pretty soon” but friends of the duke admitted privately that they were not optimistic.

Ms Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for unspecified damages last year, alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17.

Andrew Brettler, the duke’s Los Angeles-based lawyer, said the “unambiguous terms” of the settlement deal protected the royal from litigation as a “potential defendant”.

“Miss Giuffre intended to release a broad category of individuals, including royalty, including businessmen,” he said. “She waived her rights to sue them when she entered into the 2009 release agreement and accepted the money from Mr Epstein. She didn’t return that money when she decided to file this lawsuit.”

However, the judge said that as the terms of the deal were meant to remain secret, they could not be enforced by anyone else.

“Thus, the position, at least arguably, would be that Epstein and Giuffre had an agreement between themselves that there was a release to other potential defendants, whatever that means, but they weren’t to know about it, those people,” he said. “The only people who could enforce it were Epstein and Giuffre.”

He said it would have been “easy” to include a clause shielding specific individuals from litigation, had that been the intention, but suggested that the very terms of the settlement precluded “use by a third party”. The duke, therefore, falls “within the category of people who are not entitled to use the terms of the settlement”, he added.

The judge noted that only Epstein, who died in a New York prison in August 2019, could have explained how broad a release he had wanted and exactly what he meant by a “potential defendant”.

His comments do not bode well for British royal, whose hope of avoiding a trial currently rests on the motion. Legal experts said it appeared “unlikely” the judge would find in his favour.

An attempt to force Ms Giuffre to provide more specific details about her allegations was also rejected.

Mr Brettler said she had failed to give a date, a time, a location or a description of “what supposedly happened to her at the hands of Prince Andrew”. But the judge interjected, with an apparent reference to former US president Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky. He said: “It was involuntary sexual intercourse. There isn’t any doubt about what that means, at least not since someone else was in the White House.”

He added: “With all due respect, Mr Brettler, that’s a dog that’s not going to hunt here. She has no obligation to do that in the complaint, I’ll tell you that straight out now. Not going to happen.”

He said Prince Andrew would have “every right” to that information as part of the discovery process.

Mr Brettler also argued that it was “inherently unfair and unjust” for Ms Giuffre to wait so long to sue, subjecting the duke to the “huge burden” of finding witnesses and documents to defend himself against decades-old claims.

David Boies, for Ms Giuffre, argued the duke was not covered by the 2009 release as he was not subject to Florida jurisdiction and was not accused of trafficking, as per the 2009 lawsuit. “He was somebody to whom the girls were trafficked,” he alleged.

Prince Andrew has denied the claims. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022).

