Journalist ‘too frightened’ to open door when far right activist called at home

Tommy Robinson yesterday outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is accused of stalking journalist Lizzie Dearden, who has applied for a stalking protection order against him. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A journalist was “too frightened” to go to the door when English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson went to her home “very angry and agitated”, a court has heard.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was in court regarding an application for a stalking protection order after he went to the home of journalist Lizzie Dearden and her boyfriend, Samuel Partridge.

Mr Robinson (38), a far-right activist, attended the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday despite the expectation he would join the proceedings remotely due to Covid-19 isolation.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said the court had been “misled” regarding applications for adjournment.

Mr Robinson’s lawyer said adjournment requests were out of “an abundance of caution and a misunderstanding as to what Mr Robinson’s instructions were”, adding that he is in compliance with the guidance on quarantine.

Both Ms Dearden and Mr Partridge gave evidence, but the case was adjourned to August 26.

The court heard Mr Robinson went to Ms Dearden’s home on January 17, days after a request for comment through his solicitors about a story alleging he misused money donated by his supporters.

Ryan Dowding, representing London’s Metropolitan Police, said Mr Robinson did not respond to the email, but instead went to Ms Dearden’s home. Mr Dowding said there was “shouting about Mr Partridge, claiming he was a paedophile”. He added: “There were then threats to come back every day if he needed to.”

He said these threats appear on a video Mr Robinson filmed, in which he can he heard saying: “Lizzie, I will be back every day if I have to.”

Mr Dowding said Mr Robinson was with someone in a Range Rover who was sounding the horn loudly.

The court previously heard that Mr Robinson, who was arrested over the incident, later posted two pictures of Mr Partridge online before sending an email to Ms Dearden purporting to comment on her story about him, in which he falsely claimed to have a source who said Mr Partridge had groomed a child.

Ms Dearden gave evidence remotely and was asked why she did not wish to go to speak to Mr Robinson when he attended her home.

She told the court: “Because I didn’t know what he was going to do, and, from what I could hear on the intercom and through the street, he sounded very angry and agitated.

“Basically, I was too frightened to go down.”

She said she called 999 and could hear Mr Robinson asking for her partner by name and then her by name.