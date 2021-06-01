| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Johnson’s wedding was ‘a mockery’ of Church’s rules – priest

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got married in a Catholic ceremony. Photo: Reuters Expand
&lsquo;Archaic&rsquo;: Fr Tim Hazelwood criticised the Church&rsquo;s view Expand

Close

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got married in a Catholic ceremony. Photo: Reuters

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got married in a Catholic ceremony. Photo: Reuters

&lsquo;Archaic&rsquo;: Fr Tim Hazelwood criticised the Church&rsquo;s view

‘Archaic’: Fr Tim Hazelwood criticised the Church’s view

/

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got married in a Catholic ceremony. Photo: Reuters

Sarah Mac Donald

A leading member of the clergy in Ireland has criticised Boris Johnson’s marriage in a Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral as an “embarrassment” and a “ loophole ” that makes a “mockery” of the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of marriage.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Fr Tim Hazelwood, a spokesman for the Association of Catholic Priests, said the British prime minister’s marriage “exposes a very narrow, legalistic view of marriage in the Catholic Church”.

He called on canon lawyers to regularise the rules to make them consistent and to expand the recognition of other kinds of marriage.

Related topics

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy