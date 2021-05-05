Johnson’s refusal of Scottish referendum could result in ‘political trench warfare’

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Christopher Mutch (3) on the election campaign trail at Love Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA.

Scottish independence supporters are calling tomorrow’s election the most important in the nation’s history as they vow that if they win a majority in the devolved parliament, they will push for another referendum on breaking from the UK.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is close to controlling the devolved parliament – known as Holyrood – outright in tomorrow’s election.

The only time the SNP has won a majority before, in 2011, Britain’s then prime minister David Cameron bowed to pressure and agreed to a referendum in 2014. Scots then voted by 55pc-45pc to remain in the more than 300-year-old union.

However, even if they win a majority, there are no defined rules for how Scotland can force a referendum. The UK government says the law means Scotland would require the permission of the UK parliament, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he would reject any such demand.

Yesterday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon challenged Mr Johnson to oppose plans for another independence referendum in court, saying that only the courts could prevent another such vote.

“I’m saying if Boris Johnson wants to stop it, he would have to take legal action,” Ms Sturgeon told Sky.

“If Boris Johnson didn’t do that, by definition it would be a legal referendum. If he did do that, the courts would decide.”

Without a clear democratic path to another referendum, the SNP will need to exert political, moral, or legal pressure to force another vote.

If the SNP – along with the Greens, who also support independence – win a majority, they will claim they have an undeniable right to hold another referendum. Regardless of the result, Mr Johnson is expected to turn down any request. He has said the issue was settled seven years ago and the next one should not be held until the 2050s.

This will result in “political trench warfare” between the Scottish and UK governments over who has the power to call a referendum, says James Mitchell, a professor of politics at Edinburgh University.

Mitchell said the independence movement would make angry demands and use street protests and political stunts to highlight what they say would be Scotland being denied the right to decide its future. “It will be very heated,” he said.

There is broad acceptance among UK political leaders that Scotland, which joined with England in 1707, cannot be trapped forever against its democratic will. The risk for the UK government is by denying a referendum it may increase support for Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon said that if the SNP won a majority and the pandemic was over, she would pass legislation to hold a new referendum by the end of 2023. She will then dare the UK government to challenge the decision in the courts.

Under the Scotland Act 1998 – which set up the Scottish parliament – “the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England” is a matter reserved for Britain’s parliament.

However, the matter has never been tested in court and lawyers and academics disagree over whether the Scottish parliament could have the power to call a referendum.

David Hope, former deputy president of the UK Supreme Court, said the act was a major constraint on the Scottish government: “They are trapped within a statute which is very carefully drafted.”

Others say it is not so clear-cut. “There are respectable arguments for saying that a referendum bill would be within devolved competence,” said Professor Aileen McHarg, an expert on constitutional law at Durham University.

Ms Sturgeon previously said she would seek to secede from the UK only through a legally agreed referendum. She is now facing pressure from some nationalists to abandon this strategy and to call a referendum without the UK parliament’s permission. But unionists could boycott any vote and claim the result lacks legitimacy. If the independence movement was to hold a referendum without the UK government’s consent, it could also struggle to gain international recognition if it won.

Michael Keating, professor of politics at the University of Aberdeen, said: “If people keep voting for nationalist parties, how can you tell them they don’t want another referendum?” You can’t keep saying no forever.”

