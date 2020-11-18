Johnson’s ‘devolution was a disaster’ remark fires up the SNP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the devolution of powers to Scotland “a disaster”, a comment that played into the hands of Scottish nationalists pushing for an independence referendum that opinion polls sug

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the devolution of powers to Scotland “a disaster”, a comment that played into the hands of Scottish nationalists pushing for an independence referendum that opinion polls suggest they could win.

In a video call on Monday with northern Conservative MPS Mr Johnson said devolution, introduced by Tony Blair, had been the former prime minister’s “biggest mistake” and “a disaster”, it was reported.

He also said he saw no case for giving Scotland’s semi-autonomous government and parliament, which are dominated by the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), any additional powers to the ones they hold now.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, jumped on them, arguing that the Conservatives’ public statements of support for devolution were duplicitous.

“Worth bookmarking these PM comments for the next time Tories (Conservatives) say they’re not a threat to the powers of the Scottish Parliament – or, even more incredibly, that they support devolving more powers,” she said on Twitter.

Independence is the only way to protect and strengthen the Scottish parliament, she added.

In a sign of the nervousness that Mr Johnson’s comments caused among Scots who support staying part of the United Kingdom, the Conservative leader in Scotland, Douglas Ross, immediately contradicted the prime minister.

“Devolution has not been a disaster,” he said on Twitter. “The SNP’s non-stop obsession with another referendum – above jobs, schools and everything else – has been a disaster.”

Scottish voters rejected independence by 55 to 45pc in a 2014 referendum, but since then the SNP has become stronger, winning all elections in Scotland by huge margins.

They are expected to perform strongly in elections to the Scottish parliament in Holyrood in May. Ms Sturgeon is pushing for a second referendum.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, England and Wales voted to leave the European Union but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain. Due to the much greater size of England’s population, the overall result was a win for Brexit.

This was galling for many Scots, because one of the central arguments put forward in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom in their own 2014 referendum was that it was the only way for Scotland to remain part of the European bloc.

