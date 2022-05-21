Johnson ‘won’t try to block names’ appearing in partygate inquiry report

Boris Johnson visits a honey factory in Wales. He said he was 'looking forward' to seeing the contents of the report. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not seek to block names appearing in the Sue Gray inquiry report into partygate and said he is “looking forward” to seeing its contents “pretty soon”.

The British prime minister said he was “very grateful” for the Metropolitan Police’s investigation, which concluded with 126 fines for lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

There were demands for answers over how Mr Johnson escaped with just one fixed-penalty notice despite being believed to have been present at multiple rule-breaking events.

Potentially damaging further details, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings, will be published in the report from senior civil servant Ms Gray.

Sources expect it will be published early next week, with individuals whose involvement will be mentioned to be contacted over the weekend.

Mr Johnson declined to apologise again for the rule-breaking in No 10 during a visit to a factory in Newtown in Powys, Wales, yesterday.

Instead, he said: “I’m very grateful to the Met for their work, I’m thankful for everything they’ve done. We just need to wait for Sue Gray to report, fingers’ crossed that will be very soon, and I’ll be saying some more next week.”

Read More

Asked if No 10 would be blocking any names from appearing, he said: “That will be entirely up to Sue Gray.”

Mr Johnson is among those who will receive a letter from the Cabinet Office team, but No 10 sources declined to say whether it has been received.

The investigators are understood not to be including the full details of the allegations in the letters, but instead are giving a “gist” of the relevant sections to those being contacted.

There were calls for Scotland Yard to explain how Mr Johnson received just the one fine, for his 56th birthday gathering in June 2020 when indoor mixing was banned.

Former director of public prosecutions Lord Ken Macdonald told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think without the police providing an explanation for that, it’s very difficult for us to understand why they came to the conclusions they did.”

He said it was not known why Mr Johnson was fined for being at what was seen as one of the less serious events but not others.

There has also been no explanation as to why Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who had to recuse himself from running the civil service inquiry after reports of a Cabinet Office Christmas party surfaced, has not been fined.

“This was a major scandal at the heart of government, at the heart of the civil service, and we remain very much in the dark about who was involved, who organised the parties, and who was responsible,” Lord Macdonald, who led the Crown Prosecution Service between 2003-2008, said.

Closing its investigation on Thursday, Scotland Yard said a total of 83 people had received at least one fine each for attending events.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined over the birthday gathering.

But both Johnsons were told by police they face no further action, according to Downing Street, and Mr Sunak has not received an additional fine.

The Met said 28 individuals had received between two and five fines.