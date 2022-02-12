Johnson ‘will deny he broke law’ on Covid party night

Boris Johnson is preparing to deny he broke Covid laws and tell police he was working in the Downing Street flat on the night of the alleged “Abba party”.

Questionnaires have begun to be issued by Scotland Yard to more than 50 people believed to have attended a dozen events in government buildings that are being investigated for breaching lockdown rules.

The British prime minister, who was at as many as six gatherings being looked at by police, is expected to mount a robust defence if he is ­contacted.

This will leave detectives working on Operation Hillman with the problem of having to decide whether to accept this as a “reasonable excuse”.

If they do not accept it, Mr Johnson could be asked to submit to a face-to-face interview with officers in order to explain his position before any final decision is made on whether to issue a fine. Others who attended gatherings with him could also be interviewed.

It poses a dilemma for Cressida Dick, who was forced out as Metropolitan Police commissioner on Thursday, but is expected to stay on for at least two months, by which time the “partygate” investigation is likely to have been concluded.



While Ms Dick’s resignation might be seen as drawing a line under the recent slew of scandals suffered by the Met, there are likely to be more damaging revelations to come from recent months.

The police watchdog has completed its investigation into alleged missed opportunities to arrest the killer of Sarah Everard for indecent exposure before her murder and is expected to publish its findings shortly.



Meanwhile, a government figure who publicly defended Mr Johnson privately told a constituent the prime minister’s position appeared “terminal” amid the fallout from “partygate” allegations.

The comments from Lucy Allan, a Conservative MP who is parliamentary private secretary to cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, come as Mr Johnson faces the prospect of being quizzed by police over parties held in No 10 Downing Street.

After Mr Johnson was dealt a blow following the resignation of key aides from No 10, including longstanding ally Munira Mirza, Ms Allan said in a letter to a constituent last week that she did not support efforts to remove the prime minister.

However, according to Politico, she added that in her own view “the position now appears terminal”.

Asked about the correspondence, she later told the news website: “The phrase ‘terminal’ was used in one letter to one constituent.

“At the time of writing to that constituent the PM’s position did indeed appear ‘terminal’ but that is not the case today.

“The PM is building a new team and is earning back support. But of course, there may be more to come out including the outcome of a police investigation”.



Her private remarks, however, will be viewed a sign of the unease within the party over Mr Johnson’s perilous position, with the Met police expected to contact over 50 individuals in No 10 and Whitehall in the coming days.

As part of Operation Hillman, those contacted will be sent a questionnaire with “formal legal status”, which will request “an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event”.

While some Tory MPs have already submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson, many are reserving judgement on his premiership until the police concludes its investigation and Downing Street publishes Sue Gray’s report into allegations of rule-breaking parties in No 10 in full.

Just yesterday Ms Allan defended the prime minister and criticised the former Tory leader John Major, who delivered a scathing analysis of the current government.



Ahead of Mr Major’s speech, Ms Allan, who works under Mr Rees-Mogg – the recently appointed Brexit opportunities minister – posted on social media:

“If you respect democracy, Mr Major, Mrs May, Mr Heseltine et al, do it through the ballot box, not by abusing your power and influence”.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)