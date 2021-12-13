Johnson warning of variant ‘tidal wave’ sparks rush on booster jabs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned last night that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defences.

In a televised statement, Mr Johnson said everyone aged 18 and older would be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month in response to the Omicron “emergency”.

The previous target was the end of January.

He said cases of the highly transmissible variant were doubling every two to three days in Britain, and “there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming.”

”And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Mr Johnson said.

“But the good news is our scientists are confident that with a booster dose we can bring our level of protection back up.”

He announced a “national mission” to deliver boosters, with pop-up vaccination centres operating a seven-day week, with extra support from teams of military planners and volunteer vaccinators.

Mr Johnson’s December 31 target applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also expected to speed up their campaigns.

The UK Health Security Agency says existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to Omicron, though preliminary data shows that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70pc and 75pc after a third vaccine dose.

More than 80pc of people aged 12 and up in Britain have received two doses of vaccine, and 40pc of adults have had three doses. Giving the rest a booster in the next three weeks will be a huge challenge, requiring almost one million doses to be delivered a day. Mr Johnson said many routine medical procedures would have to be postponed.

His announcement came hours after the government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level, warning the rapid spread of the Omicron variant had pushed the UK into risky territory.

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the highly transmissible new strain “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services” at a time when Covid-19 is already widespread.

They recommended raising the alert level from three to four on a five-point scale. The top level, five, indicates authorities think the healthcare system is about to be overwhelmed.

The doctors said early evidence showed Omicron was spreading much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant, and that vaccines offer less protection against it. British officials say Omicron is likely to replace Delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.

“Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly,” they said.

Concerns about the new variant led Mr Johnson’s government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago,

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has been accused of breaking the law by hosting a Downing Street Christmas quiz during last year’s Covid restrictions, after a photo showed him reading questions to members of staff on a video call.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said it “looked as though” the Covid regulations had been broken by the prime minister, who was pictured next to officials wearing a garland of tinsel and a Santa hat on December 15 last year.

Twenty-four staff members elsewhere in the building were gathered around computers, drinking and socialising while answering quiz questions, the Sunday Mirror reported.

Labour is not expected to report the incident to the police, but has called for Mr Johnson to face questions in parliament.