Johnson vows to heal the divisions caused by Brexit

Mr Johnson's promise to "get Brexit done'' and widespread unease with the style and policies of opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn combined to give the ruling Conservative Party 365 seats in the House of Commons, its best performance since Margaret Thatcher's last victory in 1987.

Mr Corbyn's Labour Party slumped to 203 seats, 59 fewer than it won two years ago.

The results offer Mr Johnson fresh momentum to push his EU withdrawal agreement through parliament. Since taking office in July, he had led a minority government.

After the House of Commons stalled his Brexit deal at the end of October, he called the election two years ahead of schedule in the hope of winning a clear majority.

"I will put an end to all that nonsense, and we will get Brexit done on time by the January 31 - no ifs, no buts, no maybes,'' he said as supporters cheered.

Mr Johnson also offered an olive branch to Britons who want to remain in the EU, saying he will respect their "warm feelings" and build a "new partnership" with the bloc as "friends and sovereign equals".

Speaking yesterday outside 10 Downing Street, he pledged to end acrimony over Brexit and urged the country to "let the healing begin".

He said he would work to repay voters' trust.

Key leaders in Europe signalled that they, too, were willing to start anew. French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time to build a common future.

"I also want to tell our British friends and allies something very simple: By this general election, you have confirmed the choice made more than three years ago, but you are not leaving Europe,'' he said. "Our history, our geography, our values tie us beyond the twists and turns, difficulties or disappointments.''

US President Donald Trump congratulated Mr Johnson on "a tremendous victory," and said he looked forward to a new trade deal with Britain.

"It's going to be a great thing for the United States also, because it means a lot of trade, a tremendous amount of trade," Mr Trump told reporters. "They want to do business with us so badly."

The scale of Mr Johnson's success marked a stinging defeat for Mr Corbyn, who had promised to lead Labour to victory with the "biggest people-powered campaign our country has ever seen".

Instead, voters rejected his attempt to bridge divisions over Brexit by promising a second referendum on any deal with the EU. The vote also turned away the rest of the party's agenda, which included promises to raise taxes on the rich, increase social spending and nationalise industries such as water delivery, railroads and the Royal Mail.

Mr Corbyn, who spent his entire career as a backbencher until unexpectedly winning a party leadership election in 2015, was criticised for silencing critics within the party and failing to root out anti-Semitism among his supporters.

Centrist Labour politicians were quick to call for Mr Corbyn to step down, though he has said he will stay on during a period of "reflection'' and that an internal election to choose a new leader would take place early next year.

Mr Johnson owes his success, in part, to traditionally Labour-voting working class constituencies in northern England that backed the Conservatives because of the party's promise to deliver Brexit.

During the 2016 referendum, many of those communities voted to leave the EU because of concerns that immigrants were taking their jobs and neglect by the central government in London.

The next flashpoint for UK politics may be Scotland, where the Scottish National Party (SNP) won 48 of the 59 seats that were up for grabs on Thursday.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivered the landslide victory with a campaign focused on demands for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Mr Johnson has flatly rebuffed the idea of another vote, saying Scotland already rejected independence in 2014.

Ms Sturgeon argues that the UK's decision to leave the EU against the wishes of the Scottish people has materially changed the landscape. Some 62pc of Scottish voters opted to remain in the EU in 2016.

Irish Independent