Johnson vows to 'fire up engines' of UK economy with new plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to "fire up the engines" of the UK economy with a plan for "refining" the coronavirus lockdown which he will reveal by the end of this week.

The prime minister said his decisions on lifting restrictions would be taken with "the maximum possible transparency", adding that he would "share all our working and our thinking, my thinking, with you, the British people".

He will hold a series of meetings with key ministers this week to finalise details of how different sectors, including businesses and schools, could start easing their way back without risking a second wave of the virus.

Government scientific advisers will then brief Mr Johnson on the risk involved in lifting each measure, before he and his ministers make the "difficult choice" of which restrictions to ease and which to keep in place.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, said yesterday that sending children back to school this term would be one of the options to be risk-assessed by scientists, as he hinted that younger children might be less prone to infection than older ones.

As the number of new hospital deaths from the virus fell to 360, the lowest since March 30, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, disclosed that hospitals now had so much spare capacity that elective surgery and some cancer treatments would be restarted.

There were more signs yesterday that lockdown adherence was fraying, as increasing numbers of people took to the roads to go back to work while more retailers reopened.

It came after police chiefs warned they could no longer enforce the lockdown rules because it made "no sense" to ask people to move on from beaches or parks while allowing people to queue by the dozen at DIY stores.

Business leaders also begged the government for clarity over what is going to happen so they can plan ahead.

On his first full day back at work since recovering from Covid-19, Mr Johnson made a surprise address to the nation outside No 10 where he said the country was "making progress" thanks to the "grit and guts" of the population during the trials of lockdown.

He said there were "real signs now that we are passing through the peak" and "beginning to turn the tide", adding that if the virus were a mugger, "then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor".

In a direct address "to British business, to the shopkeepers, to the entrepreneurs, to the hospitality sector, to everyone on whom our economy depends", he said: "I understand your impatience... I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can."

Mr Johnson said Britain was "coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict" and that in the coming second phase he would "begin gradually to refine the economic and social restrictions and, one by one, to fire up the engines of this vast UK economy."

Meanwhile, Germany's economy minister urged its 16 federal states yesterday to go slowly in lifting coronavirus restrictions to avoid the outbreak spreading further and possibly force them to reintroduce another round of lockdown measures. Chancellor Angela Merkel is resisting pressure from business groups to ease restrictions more rapidly.

Germany has had around 155,000 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, according to official figures, but only 5,750 deaths, a far lower proportion of fatalities than Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

"As a person who believes in fact-based decisions, I recommend to all of us to proceed very carefully in order not to be forced into eventually rescinding easing measures," economy minister Peter Altmaier, one of Merkel's closest allies, said.

Italy, meanwhile, has registered its lowest day-to-day number of new Covid-19 cases since practically the first day of lockdown.

According to data from the Italian health ministry, 1,739 cases new cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period ending yesterday evening.

The previous time the nation saw such a low daily number occurred on March 10, when 77 new cases were registered.

Italy now has 199,414 known cases. It registered 333 deaths since Sunday evening, raising to 26,977 the number of known deaths in the country, which has Europe's highest death toll.

More than 2.9 million people have now been infected across the world by the coronavirus, with the death toll passing 206,000. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

