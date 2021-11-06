Johnson under pressure for not declaring family holiday in Marbella

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner. Labour yesterday urged the Commissioner to launch an inquiry into the Marbella holiday

Boris Johnson faced questions yesterday over why he had not declared a luxury holiday near Marbella in the MPs’ register of interests.

Downing Street insisted the break at a lavish villa owned by the family of Lord Goldsmith, who the Prime Minister made a peer and gave a job in government, had been correctly declared in the list of ministerial interests.

However, it did not detail how much the holiday last month would have cost.

No 10 faced a series of questions over the break and the refurbishment of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street flat as the Tory party was rocked by the Owen Paterson sleaze storm.

On the holiday, a spokesman for the prime minister said: “Given the hospitality was provided by another minister, it’s right that the PM made this declaration in his ministerial capacity to ensure sufficient transparency.

“I also point out that this was a family holiday at the home of longstanding family friends and is unconnected with a PM’s parliamentary and political activities.

“The PM has written to the House of Commons registrar to set out that this holiday has been declared under the ministerial code, because the arrangement is with another minister.”

The spokesman did not clarify when asked whether the register had replied to Mr Johnson’s letter, but added: “As I say, ministerial code declarations fall outside the remit of the House of Commons registrar and Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.”

However, the stance is likely to fuel suspicions that Mr Johnson does not want to make public the cost of the holiday which he enjoyed in the south of Spain with his wife Carrie and son Wilfred.

He has declared it in the list of ministerial interests as being provided free of charge by the family of Lord Goldsmith, who the prime minister handed a peerage and a ministerial job after he lost his seat as MP for Richmond Park.

The register notes Mr Johnson has a “longstanding personal friendship with the Goldsmith family”.

Mr Goldsmith was made a life peer shortly after losing the Richmond seat to the Liberal Democrats two years ago.

Mr Goldsmith has been given a job as environment minister and also in the Foreign Office.

The register says: “The Prime Minister has a longstanding personal friendship with the Goldsmith family and, in that capacity, in October 2021, stayed in a holiday home in southern Spain which was provided free of charge by the Goldsmiths.

“Given Lord Goldsmith is a minister of the crown, the arrangement has accordingly been declared.”

Downing Street said the PM’s ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt had scrutinised the Marbella declaration.

Labour yesterday urged the Commissioner to launch an inquiry into the Marbella holiday and whether it should have been declared.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner wrote to the sleaze watchdog, arguing: “This appears to be a breach of the House Code of Conduct and the rules relating to the conduct of members regarding the declaration and registration of interests and gifts.

“We cannot have a situation where Boris Johnson behaves like it’s one rule for him and another for everyone else.”

