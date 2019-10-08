Johnson 'to raise crash immunity case in US'

Boris Johnson has urged the US to reconsider its decision to give immunity to a diplomat's wife wanted by British police over a road crash that killed a teenager.

Vowing to raise the case of Harry Dunn with the White House if necessary, the British prime minister said: "I do not think it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose."

Police have written to the US embassy in London to demand immunity is waived for Anne Sacoolas, who left the UK after the crash despite telling officers she did not plan to do so.

Mr Dunn (19), of Banbury, died on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car close to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, a military base used by the US Air Force.

Ms Sacoolas (42) is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Johnson said: "I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law.

"That's a point we've raised or are raising today with the American ambassador here in the UK and I hope it will be resolved very shortly.

"And to anticipate a question you might want to raise, if we can't resolve it then of course I will be raising it myself personally with the White House."

