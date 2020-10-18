Johnson tells Barnier 'no point coming to UK' without change on Brexit stance

There is "no point" in Michel Barnier travelling to London on Monday for planned Brexit talks, Downing Street has said, after Boris Johnson said negotiations were over - unless Brussels adopted a "fundamental change of approach".

EU leaders refused to back down, with Emmanuel Macron telling reporters that they were "not there simply to make the British prime minister happy". Charles Michel, European Council president, also said: "What we said yesterday remains right today."

The 27 presidents and prime ministers had said in a joint statement that the UK would have to "make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible" - enraging the British, who accused the EU of "an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation".

Officials in Brussels say Mr Barnier is still planning to travel tomorrow to London for further discussions, despite warnings from Downing Street that he might not get the warmest of welcomes. The EU has offered two further weeks of discussions in a bid to avert a no-deal exit from the single market in December.

The UK's chief negotiator is understood to have told Mr Barnier in a telephone conversation that there would be "no basis" for talks on Monday, given the EU's position.

But Mr Barnier's trip to the British capital was confirmed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said: "As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations".

Downing Street said that Mr Barnier should "only come to London next week if you are prepared to discuss all issues" and that the UK should not be "required to make all the moves", adding: "If not, there is no point in coming".

Mr Johnson has stopped short of acting on his earlier threat to totally shut down negotiations if no deal was agreed by the EU summit this month - though his spokesperson argued that the bloc had "effectively ended" talks with its statement about not wanting to change its position.

