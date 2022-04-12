Johnson stands by Sunak as multi-millionaire wife’s tax affairs scrutinised

Boris Johnson continues to support Rishi Sunak, Downing Street said, as an investigation was launched into the UK chancellor of the exchequer’s ministerial interests.

Britain’s prime minister agreed to a request from Mr Sunak to launch the investigation, which comes after intense pressure on the chancellor over his family’s financial interests.

Asked if Mr Johnson continues to have full confidence in Mr Sunak, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “He does.”

She added that Mr Johnson accepted Mr Sunak’s request for an investigation by Christopher Geidt, the prime minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Asked if Mr Geidt had begun his investigation into the chancellor, the spokeswoman said: “I’m not aware of whether Lord Geidt himself has begun his work, but I can confirm that the prime minister has agreed to the request from the chancellor for Lord Geidt to undertake this work.”

In a letter to the Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak asked for Mr Geidt to review all his declarations of interest since he became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.

He said he was confident he had acted appropriately at all times, but his “overriding concern” was that the public should have confidence in the answers.

Mr Sunak’s political career is at risk of being derailed by the row over his wife’s non-domiciled status and his own former holding of a US green card. The chancellor’s decision to request an investigation by Mr Geidt was the latest attempt to defuse the political storm that has engulfed him.

An announcement on Friday by his wife, Akshata Murty, that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income failed to stem the criticism.

UK environment secretary George Eustice faced questions yesterday about the row.

Mr Sunak had been “very clear that he’s been very candid about his own arrangements at every stage”, Mr Eustice told Sky News.

He also rejected suggestions that his Tory colleague was “too rich” to be a chancellor or potential prime minister.

However, Labour continued to press for answers on the chancellor’s arrangements and his wife’s business interests.

It has been estimated that her non-domicile status could have saved her £20m (€24m) in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys, an Indian IT firm founded by her father.

Public records show Infosys has received more than £50m in UK public sector contracts since 2015, with Labour arguing Mr Sunak should have registered an interest in the firm because of his wife’s involvement.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said yesterday the issues around Mr Sunak’s family tax affairs were a “matter of real fairness”.

Mr Sunak has also ordered a full investigation by the Cabinet Office and its treasury into who leaked details of his wife’s tax status to the Independent, which triggered the row.

Speculation at Westminster has suggested a Labour-sympathising civil servant or rivals in No 10 could have been behind the leak of the confidential information.