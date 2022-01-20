Johnson says he won’t fall on his sword, even if Tory rebels manage to secure a no-confidence vote

Former Tory MP Christian Wakeford (centre, in union flag mask) on the Labour benches as Boris Johnson speaks

Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons after the defection

Boris Johnson last night vowed to fight a leadership challenge, even if Tory rebel MPs force a vote of no confidence.

The prime minister insisted he would not resign, despite David Davis, the former cabinet minister, telling him in the Commons: “In the name of God, go!”

On a dramatic day, Johnson also suffered the loss of a ‘red wall’ MP when a backbencher from the 2019 intake defected to the Labour Party.

Last night, Downing Street said the prime minister was “the best man for the job”, and when asked directly if he would fight any confidence motion, Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Yes.”

David Davis, an MP since the days of Thatcher and the first cabinet minister to resign over Brexit, told party colleagues they would have to forcibly remove Johnson from office, saying he would have to be “dragged out kicking and screaming” from Downing Street.

Speaking to reporters, Davis warned that his party faced “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” and suffering “a year of agony” unless it changed leaders.

In the latest blow to Johnson, Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor of the Commons to join Labour MPs. He became the first Conservative MP to cross the floor to join Labour in opposition since Alan Howarth in 1995.

Yesterday morning the momentum was with the rebels, as up to 11 Tory MPs were estimated to have submitted new ‘no-confidence’ letters. A pair of opinion polls – one which put Labour 32 points ahead in London, and a second indicating defeat for all but a handful of Tories in old Labour heartland seats – further shook the Tories.

Johnson had spent much of Tuesday evening holding one-on-one meetings with potential rebels, trying to talk them round – though claims by one MP targeted that he was “close to tears” were denied.

By yesterday evening the threshold of 54 letters to trigger a leadership vote by MPs had not been reached, and allies of the PM claimed the “pork pie plot” – so-called because the MP for Melton Mowbray was an alleged ringleader – was crumbling. Allies put the reprieve down to a backlash to the defection, which even prominent Johnson opponents criticised.

Yet they are aware the political danger has not passed, with many MPs pointing to the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties, which is now due next week, as a moment of peril.

The Tory feuding followed what was perhaps the most politically challenging prime minister’s questions in Johnson’s two-and-a-half year tenure.

Moments before he took to the despatch box at noon, Labour announced the Tory defection.

In the resignation letter Christian Wakeford wrote to Boris Johnson, he said: “You and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

The new Labour MP, wearing a union flag mask, then joined his new colleagues on the opposition benches.

Johnson addressed the defection, declaring: “The Conservative Party won Bury South for the first time in a generation under this prime minister on an agenda of uniting and levelling up and delivering for the people of Bury South. We will win again in Bury South.”

Tory MPs cheered him on, some claiming later that the defection galvanised them. Later in the session, however, David Davis, the former Brexit secretary who was once a Johnson ally, rose to speak.

“I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take,” he said. “Yesterday he did the opposite of that, so I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear – Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain: ‘You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.’”

The comment revived the words that Amery, a former Cabinet minister, uttered during a debate which helped bring about Chamberlain’s resignation in May 1940. The phrase was first used by Oliver Cromwell when effecting a coup in Westminster in 1653.

There were gasps as the intervention – the first call for Johnson to resign made face-to-face in public – was delivered. He replied: “What I can tell him is, and I think I have told this House repeatedly, I take full responsibility for everything done in this government and throughout the pandemic.”

Davis later explained his action: “The party is going to have to make a decision or we face dying a death of 1,000 cuts,” he said. “We’ll have Sue Gray, and he [Mr Johnson] will have to fire some people, and that’s going to look like shifting the blame...

“Then we’ll have to go through people being hit by higher energy bills and then having to pay more in National Insurance.

“Those are going to be crises in their own right – and then there will be other crises because of the disorganisation at No 10. And every single time we have a crisis, you will get one or two more letters going in, and we could end up with a confidence vote at Christmas after a year of agony.”

He added: “Boris will not leave No 10 unless he’s dragged out kicking and screaming. Very few inhabitants of No 10 go voluntarily. That’s why I felt the need to give him a nudge.”

Conor Burns MP, a Johnson ally, called Davis a “loner” in an apparent attempt to limit the political damage.

Uncertainty remains about the number of ‘no-confidence’ letters submitted so far to the all-important Tory 1922 Committee. Some MPs claimed a handful were withdrawn after the Wakeford defection; others believe the threshold is days away.

Sue Gray’s report, which will show the civil servant’s findings of what happened at Downing Street gatherings and whether they broke lockdown rules, is expected next week. She is believed to be interviewing new witnesses.

Mr Johnson was last night holding calls and meetings with more MPs.

