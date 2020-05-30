Johnson 'rushed new rules to help his ministers'

Boris Johnson has come under fire from UK police for announcing that six people can meet up outdoors from Monday - just before a weekend forecast to be hot and sunny.

It looks as it was "rushed forward to help ministers in a difficult position", one police and crime commissioner said.

Downing Street has warned the public that socially distanced, six-people meet-ups remain prohibited in England until Monday.

But with temperatures expected to soar to 26C this weekend there are fears Mr Johnson's announcement, made on Thursday evening, will result in a difficult couple of days for authorities.

"One of the hallmarks of the government's handling of this deadly pandemic has sadly been a series of mistimed and badly explained messages," said Northumbria's Labour Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness.

"By pre-announcing changes to lockdown ahead of a tempting weekend of sunshine, the PM must have known he was going to create a situation that is difficult to police.

"The messaging looks like it was rushed forward to help ministers in a difficult position. When our country eventually gets through this and the inevitable inquiry into the government's handling takes place, the communications plan, or the lack of, will have to be part of that.

"My message to people is to follow the latest guidelines, avoid large groups and be patient as we seek to reduce the R number and slow the spread of this deadly virus," he said.

"We've said that wherever possible we would give a period of notice in advance of changes being made, ideally 48 hours or more," the prime minister's spokesman said.

"The current regulations are in force until Monday."

Downing Street said that police did not have the powers to enter gardens to check on the six-person rule under the coronavirus legislation.

Irish Independent