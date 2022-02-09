Johnson pushed for apology after mob goes after Starmer

A screen grab of clashes between police and protesters in Westminster as officers used a police vehicle to escort Labour leader Keir Starmer to safety on Monday. Photo: Conor Noon/PA

Boris Johnson refused to apologise for falsely accusing a key political rival of allowing an infamous child-sex abuser to evade justice, as he announced more changes to his senior team in a bid to save his job as UK prime minister.

Mr Johnson has come under intense pressure – including from members of his Conservative Party – to retract his claim about Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was chased late on Monday by protesters accusing him of “protecting pedophiles.”

Yesterday, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle criticised Mr Johnson, saying “words have consequences”.

It’s the latest in a series of scandals, including a police inquiry into allegations Mr Johnson and his team held parties in Downing Street during the pandemic lockdown.

Yesterday, Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed to the newly-created role of minister for Brexit opportunities and will attend cabinet.

Former chief whip Mark Spencer takes over from Mr Rees-Mogg as leader of the House of Commons, overseeing the parliamentary timetable for legislation.

Mr Johnson’s attempts to move past the so-called partygate row were undermined last week when, during a heated session in the House of Commons, he told MPs that Mr Starmer is a former director of public prosecutions who “spent most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can make out”.

Savile was a predatory sex offender whose crimes were only believed after his death in 2011 when hundreds of his victims came forward.

During his lifetime, the radio DJ and TV host had hidden his crimes behind his flamboyant personality and charity work. His name is now a byword for paedophilia and institutional corruption in Britain.

In video footage posted on social media on Monday evening, Mr Starmer was mobbed by a group, some of whom were protesting against Covid-19 measures. At one point, a member of the group repeated Mr Johnson’s claim, shouting: “Why did you let Jimmy Savile off?”

Yesterday, Mr Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister would not be saying anything more on the Starmer row having “clarified” his comment last week.

Mr Blain acknowledged that the prime minister’s words in the Commons were “capable of being misconstrued”.

He said Mr Johnson had subsequently stated Mr Starmer was not individually responsible for the decision not to prosecute Savile, but was responsible for the prosecutors’ office as a whole.

Mr Blain denied that the purpose of the original comment had been to link Savile and Starmer in the mind of the public.

Earlier yesterday, technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News the prime minister is “certainly not to blame” for the mob intimidation of the Labour leader. He said Mr Johnson’s original statement “did not prompt the terrible harassment and intimidation”.

But Mr Hoyle told the Commons: “These sorts of comment only inflame opinions and generate disregard for this house. It is not acceptable.”

MPs are concerned about the levels of abuse they receive after two were murdered in five years. Mr Hoyle said he has asked the Metropolitan Police for a report into “how this incident occurred”.

“Steps must be in place to keep pass-holders secure as they enter and leave the parliamentary estate,” he said.