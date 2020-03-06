Boris Johnson's proposed bridge linking Britain with Northern Ireland is now set to be a tunnel, the Scottish Secretary announced yesterday.

Alister Jack said that he and the prime minister both favoured examining a tunnel from Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway to Larne in Co Antrim.

He said a tunnel would be cheaper to build than Mr Johnson's previous plan for a bridge over the Irish Sea, which he warned might have to close up to 100 days a year because of high winds.

It would also avoid a World War II munitions dump in an area known as Beaufort's Dyke and could be built by 2030, he claimed.

Mr Jack said other options would be examined, including a crossing that incorporated both a bridge and tunnel, but he insisted he and the prime minister were "on the same page" about the tunnel proposal.

Mr Johnson's spokesman confirmed last night that a tunnel crossing was being studied by government officials as an option for the proposed crossing over the Irish Sea.

"The prime minister is passionate about improving connectivity all across the UK and work is being carried out to look at this project," he said.

Although Mr Jack admitted that civil servants have yet to estimate a cost, he said that Arlene Foster, the Northern Irish First Minister, was also "very enthusiastic" about the plan.

It emerged in September last year that the prime minister had asked his civil servants for advice on building a 21-mile bridge, with the cost estimated at around £15bn (€17bn).

However, the Institution of Civil Engineers had argued earlier this year that the government should build a tunnel instead.

