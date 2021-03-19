Johnson insists UK vaccine programme remains  on track 

British prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted the vaccination programme and route out of lockdown remain on track despite a shortfall in the expected supply of jabs. A delay in deliveries from India and the need to retest a batch of 1.7 million doses is behind the issues with vaccine supply in April.

The problem with a shipment from the Serum Institute of India (SII) has been blamed by the body’s chief on the country’s government, although Mr Johnson said Narendra Modi’s administration has not stopped any exports.

Mr Johnson said: “We have always said that in a vaccination programme of this pace and this scale, some interruptions in supply are inevitable. It is true that in the short term we are receiving fewer vaccines than we had planned for a week ago.

“That is because of a delay in a shipment from the Serum Institute – who are doing a herculean job – and because of a batch that we currently have in the UK that needs to be retested as part of our rigorous safety programme.”

The over-50s and the clinically vulnerable will still be offered a first dose by April 15, and second doses will be available to around 12 million people in April. Every adult will be offered a first dose by the end of July, as planned, he said.

Another potential supply difficulty could be European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s threat to block exports of jabs from the EU to countries with higher vaccination rates that do not offer reciprocal supplies of vaccine. Mr Johnson said: “It is very important to stress whatever you may hear about the pressures that different countries are under to deliver vaccines for their public, these vaccines are a multinational effort, they are produced as the result of international co-operation and I want to stress that we in the UK will continue to view it in that spirit.”

“We don’t have any bans on exporting stuff and we will continue to co-operate with our European friends.”

Irish Independent