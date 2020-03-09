Johnson heckled on late visit to flood town

One man shouted “Traitor!” at the prime minister and others booed him, while others asked why he had waited until now to come. Photo: Reuters/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heckled by residents when he visited a flood-hit area in central England, after the water had subsided.

Last month was the wettest February on record for the UK, with a succession of storms bringing widespread flooding.

Mr Johnson was repeatedly criticised by opposition politicians at the height of the flooding for not visiting affected communities.

Mr Johnson yesterday visited Bewdley in central England to see the recovery operation.

One man shouted "Traitor!" at the prime minister and others booed him, while others asked why he had waited until now to come.

But some residents were happy that he had now visited.

"There is no water here but you can still see the effects," said local resident Paul Smith, whose home was flooded. "We are just glad to see him here eventually."

Mr Johnson said: "It is all too easy for a prime minister to come to a place in the middle of an emergency, it is not so easy frankly for the emergency services because... they are then diverted from their work for hours and hours.

"What I have been doing since the flooding began is co-ordinating the national response but also looking at what we can do in the next months and years to ensure that this country really is ready to cope with the impacts of flooding."

He said he would also "look at what we can do to make sure this doesn't happen again".

The UK's chancellor of the exchequer said at the weekend he would use Wednesday's budget to set out a doubling of spending on flood defences to €6bn over six years.

Irish Independent