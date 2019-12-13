Johnson heads for landslide as Labour's 'red wall' crumbles

Boris Johnson is heading back to Downing Street with a comfortable Commons majority as his gamble on a snap general election paid off handsomely.

The Tories snatched seat after seat in Labour heartlands bringing the so-called "red wall" crumbling down after the Prime Minister's "get Brexit done" election message hit home with working class Leave voters.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to address his future when his constituency results are announced, amid fierce criticism and calls for him to stand down as party leader.

His party, which had 243 MPs when Parliament was dissolved last month, is forecast to lose 52 seats, according to a BBC/Sky/ITV exit poll, which put the Tories on 368 seats.

The poll predicted Labour would win just 191 seats, the Scottish National Party 55, Liberal Democrats 13, the Brexit Party none, Plaid Cymru three and Greens one - giving Mr Johnson a majority of 86.

Such a poor result would be the worst for Labour in terms of seats since 1935.

However, they clung onto several North East seats including Newcastle Central, Sunderland Central, Newcastle-upon-Tyne East and Houghton and Sunderland South, but with much reduced majorities - and won Putney from the Tories.

The first results chimed with the exit poll prediction, as support for Labour slumped in its Brexit-voting heartlands.

The first big upset came as the Tories won Blyth Valley with a 10% swing from Labour - a seat they had held since 1950.

The first big Labour scalp claimed by the Tories was shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman, who lost Workington on another 10% swing.

The typically working class 'Workington Man' voter was identified as a key target by a right wing think tank at the start of the election campaign.

The Tories went on to take a succession of other Labour seats across the north of England and in Wales, including Darlington, Peterborough, Blackpool South, Wrexham and the Vale of Clwyd.

Labour's Gareth Snell predicted his own defeat ahead of the result in another former stronghold, Stoke-on-Trent Central, telling PA: "I'm going to lose badly and this is the start of 20 years of Tory rule."

Like Blyth Valley, Stoke Central has been Labour since 1950.

Sources in other Labour heartland seats including Bishop Auckland - which has been held by Labour since 1935 - were also predicting Tory gains.

The Prime Minister greeted the poll by tweeting: "Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates.

"We live in the greatest democracy in the world."

Despite a major push by Labour, Mr Johnson looked set to retain his own Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, with one Tory source saying: "He will not lose."

The PM entered the election without a majority, having just 298 Tory MPs, after some quit the party and he withdrew the whip from others when they rebelled over Brexit.

If the exit poll proves to be accurate, Mr Johnson will return to Number 10 on Friday in a position to easily drive through his Brexit deal and take the UK out of the European Union next month.

The result, the largest majority for a Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, would be seen as a triumph for his tightly-controlled campaign, which was largely gaffe-free until the final week.

The future of the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson also appeared uncertain, with the joint leader of East Dunbartonshire council saying "it is on a knife edge" whether she will lose her seat to the SNP.

A Labour source at the East Dunbartonshire count said: "Jo Swinson started the campaign as a potential PM, now she's a potential MP - an interesting campaign journey."

Meanwhile, counting is continuing in Northern Ireland as the parties absorb the potential ramifications of a sizeable Conservative majority in Parliament.

As the DUP faced up to losing its influential position as Westminster kingmaker, and potentially any chance of securing changes to the Brexit deal, the party was locked in several tough battles in high-profile constituency races in Northern Ireland.

In North Down, the Alliance Party was increasingly confident of defeating the DUP in the race to replace outgoing unionist independent Lady Sylvia Hermon.

The DUP also looked set to lose its seat in South Belfast to the SDLP, while its efforts to stave off the challenge of Sinn Fein in the North Belfast appeared to be going down to the wire.

In Foyle, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood looked well positioned to win the seat from Sinn Fein.

The DUP is vehemently opposed to the Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, claiming it will create economic borders down the Irish Sea and weakened Northern Ireland's place within the Union.

Long-standing DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who is on course to retain his East Antrim seat, insisted his party could still secure changes to the agreement despite the predicted Tory majority.

"Obviously we'd have preferred to be in a situation we were in the last Parliament where we did have the influence and where it was fairly marginal, however for the country it probably wasn't a great thing because no decisions could be made," he said.

"I still wouldn't be totally dismayed insofar as a big majority could actually mean that Boris Johnson can go in and be fairly bullish with the EU when it comes to negotiations, and if he does do that then many of the problems the current deal is going to cause Northern Ireland could disappear."

The election comes ahead of the latest bid to resurrect the crisis-hit institutions at Stormont.

Ahead of an anticipated round of negotiations on Monday, party vice president Michelle O'Neill said: "Whatever the results, Sinn Fein will be in the talks on Monday morning to work to secure a genuine power-sharing executive which is credible and sustainable to deliver good government and properly resourced public services to all.

"Sinn Fein will continue to represent people where it matters and stand up against Brexit."

The DUP went into the election holding 10 of Northern Ireland's 18 seats.

Sinn Fein held seven and Lady Sylvia the other.

