Johnson feels the heat as pressure for sleaze probes is stepped up

Britain’s Labour Party has called for the parliamentary “sleaze” watchdog to investigate whether a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat was able to get privileged access to ministers in return.

WhatsApp messages show the prime minister indicated he would consider a “Great Exhibition 2.0” project backed by David Brownlow, who was setting up a charitable trust that was supposed to take over maintenance of the flat.

In May last year, Mr Johnson asked his adviser on ministerial interests, Christopher Geidt, to investigate claims he had secretly asked Tory donors to foot the £112,000 (€134,000) bill for the revamp, which far exceeded the official £30,000 (€36,000) allowance.

Mr Geidt concluded there had been no breach of the ministerial code, although he said the prime minister should have been more rigorous in checking the financial arrangements.

He said that when Mr Johnson had finally learned the bill had been settled by the Conservative Party – including with a donation from Mr Brownlow – he reimbursed them out of his own pocket.

However, a further investigation resulted in the party being fined £17,800 (€21,000) for failing to properly declare a £67,000 (€80,000) donation from a firm controlled by Mr Brownlow.

It also revealed Mr Johnson had exchanged WhatsApp messages with Mr Brownlow in November 2020, which were not disclosed to Mr Geidt when he conducted his inquiry.

Those messages, finally released this week, show that in the same exchanges, Mr Johnson referred to Mr Brownlow’s proposed Great Exhibition 2.0.

Less than two months later, the peer secured a meeting with then culture secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss the idea.

Downing Street said the proposal was never taken forward, but Labour wants the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, to investigate if there was any conflict of interest.

It is the latest in a series of calls for inquiries Mr Johnson has faced since he took office in 2019.

Among those was an investigation over who paid for a luxury holiday he took with his then fiancee (now wife), Carrie Symonds in 2019.

The couple were invited to a private Caribbean island by Carphone Warehouse owner David Ross.

Ms Stone found he broke Commons rules. However, her finding was overruled by MPs on the Commons Standards Committee.