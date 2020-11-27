Johnson facing Tory revolt as 34 million people head for new virus restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a Tory rebellion after the UK government’s “authoritarian” and “unfair” new tier system left 34 million people facing tougher restrictions than before lockdown.

MPs were described as being “in open revolt” after 99pc of England’s population were placed in Tiers 2 and 3, with only Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Scilly Isles put in the lowest level.

Mr Johnson defended the measures saying they were necessary to prevent a “New Year national lockdown”.

More than 23 million people in large swathes of the midlands, the north-east and north-west were placed in the most restrictive Tier 3, with almost all household mixing banned and bars and restaurants limited to takeaways and deliveries.

A further 32 million were placed in Tier 2, which bans household mixing indoors and only allows pubs and restaurants to sell alcohol with a “substantial” meal.

In total, 34.1 million people (61pc of the population) were moved into a higher tier than they were before the second national lockdown began on November 5.

More than 55 million people in England are in Tiers 2 and 3, which have even tougher rules this time around. Mr Johnson faces a revolt when the measures are put to a vote on Tuesday, the day before they come into force.

Depending on the scale of the Tory opposition, the prime minister may rely on Labour votes to get the measures through. Labour last night refused to confirm how its MPs would vote.

Speaking in Downing Street after emerging from 14 days in self-isolation, Mr Johnson said: “I know this will bring a great deal of heartache and frustration, especially for our vital hospitality sector – our pubs, our restaurants, our hotels, in so many ways the soul of our communities – which continue to bear a disproportionate share of the burden.

“I really wish it were otherwise, but if we are to keep schools open – as we must – then our options in bearing down on the disease are necessarily limited.”

The new system came after the government announced the rules would be relaxed from December 23 to 27 to allow up to three households to meet for Christmas.

But despite guidance suggesting there would be no need to maintain social distancing within a Christmas bubble, Prof Chris Whitty, the British chief medical officer, warned: “Would I encourage someone to hug and kiss their elderly relatives? No I would not... if you want them to survive to be hugged again.”

Liverpool, Warrington and Cheshire were the only areas to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 thanks largely to mass testing.

London was placed in Tier 2 after the prime minister, a former mayor of the capital, overruled Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, who had insisted the city should be in Tier 3 at a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid Operations subcommittee on Wednesday.

Northern mayors reacted angrily, with Sheffield’s Dan Jarvis warning “lockdown must not become limbo” and Manchester’s Andy Burnham calling for “a strong cross-party appeal” against the “devastating” measures he said would “cause real hardship”.

The tiers will be reviewed on December 16 and fortnightly thereafter, but Prof Whitty warned that areas about to enter Tier 2 and 3 may have to wait until January before dropping to a lower level.

He said many areas would have to wait until vaccines had been approved and a nationwide vaccination programme had begun next spring. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk