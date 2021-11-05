Johnson facing Tory anger as MP guilty of lobbying resigns

Boris Johnson was last night facing fury from his own MPs after a humiliating U-turn over parliamentary sleaze prompted the resignation of one of the Conservative Party’s ­longest-serving MPs.

Supporters of Owen Paterson said the rug had been pulled from under his feet by the abrupt announcement that the government was ditching plans for a new Tory-dominated committee to rewrite Commons standards procedures, which would have granted him a stay of execution after he was found guilty of paid lobbying.

Many backbenchers were furious to have been whipped to support the controversial plans in a Commons vote on Wednesday, only to be told to reverse the decision next week after the government took fright at headlines blaring “Tory sleaze”.

One former minister branded No 10’s hand-ling of the situation “incoherent”, while ex-chief whip Mark Harper said the three-line whip ordered by Mr Johnson amounted to “one of the most unedifying episodes I have seen in my 16 years as a member of parliament”.

Another ex-minister told the London Independent that MPs were “apoplectic with rage” at being ordered to vote in a way that gave the impression they were bending the rules to save their colleague. “Some really new colleagues with wafer-thin majorities just cannot believe the ineptitude with which this has been handled,” said the MP. “It’s been awful, crap, useless.”

There were questions raised over the apparent failure of chief whip Mark Spencer to warn the prime minister his plans would only scrape through the Commons by a much-reduced majority, although No 10 insisted the PM retained full confidence in his parliamentary fixer.

MPs privately questioned Downing Street’s failure to foresee the boycott of its proposed committee by opposition parties, which left them in the impossible position of trying to impose changes to standards regulation on a single-party basis.

One MP said: “I hold the prime minister, chief whip and leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg jointly culpable. If I was the chief whip, I would hang my head in shame and resign. He was so bombastic on Wednesday morning about how essential it was to do this, telling anyone on the payroll that if they didn’t vote with the government they’d lose their jobs.”

Mr Paterson dramatically quit after 24 years as an MP after Mr Rees-Mogg unexpectedly announced that the government was tearing up plans approved by parliament the previous night and instead seeking cross-party talks on changes to the way MPs accused of wrongdoing are investigated and punished. It is understood that the North Shropshire MP was informed in advance of the climbdown, which left him again facing a 30-day suspension only 19 hours after he had claimed an early victory in his fight to overturn what he regarded as an unfair investigation that found he lobbied ministers and regulators on behalf of private companies paying him more than £100,000 (€115,000) a year.

It is believed Mr Paterson lost support in Mr Johnson’s inner circle with a provocative interview with the Daily Telegraph, in which he portrayed himself as the victim of a travesty of justice and said that not only standards commissioner Kathryn Stone but also the cross-party standards committee of MPs and lay members “have to go”.

However, a source insisted that the decision to quit was made by the former government minister and he was not pushed by No 10.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Paterson insisted he was “totally innocent”, but said he had decided to leave “the cruel world of politics” because of the “indescribable nightmare” that he and his family had experienced over the two-year investigation, during which his wife Rose took her own life last year. (© Independent News Service)