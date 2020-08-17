Johnson faces mutiny by Tory MPs over exams fiasco as 40pc of results are lowered

Fail: Students take to the streets in Westminster over the mishandling of exam results. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The UK government is facing the threat of legal action and criticism from its own MPs after it sparked anger by mishandling English exam grades during the pandemic.

After the nationwide lockdown forced exams to be cancelled, the Conservative government used an algorithm to assess grade predictions made by teachers, and lowered them for almost 40pc of students taking their main school-leaving exams.

It was a process that saw many students lose places at top universities.

To compound the issue, results show grades were less likely to be lowered for students who attended fee-paying private schools, while bright students at traditionally poorly performing schools could have results downgraded.

On Saturday night the exams regulator published guidance on an appeals process, only to withdraw it hours later because it needed further review.

Barrister Jo Maugham said his Good Law Project had appointed solicitors to pursue litigation on behalf of students, and urged the government to launch a suitable appeals system in time for students to go to college in September.

Robert Halfon, chairman of the cross-party education select committee in parliament and a Tory MP, described the removal of the appeals guidance as farcical.

"It sows confusion among pupils, head teachers and school teachers and it's the last thing we need at this time," he told the BBC. And fellow Conservative MP Robert Syms said the government risked Conservative MPs "going on warpath".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been criticised for its handling of the pandemic, with the country recording the highest death toll in Europe and the most severe economic contraction of any major economy so far.

Having won an electoral landslide in December with a pledge to "level up" struggling parts of the country, the Conservatives have retained a solid lead over the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls despite the problems.

That could change however over issues, including hastily introduced quarantines that have forced the cancellation of holidays and the looming end of a successful job support scheme, as well as the chaos surrounding exam results.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson needed to take charge and fix the problem before results were released on Thursday for GCSE exams taken by 16-year-olds.

The government has said pupils will not have to pay to appeal grades and most students will have received the correct results.

Exams regulator Ofqual said some of the predicted grades given by teachers were "implausibly high".

Irish Independent