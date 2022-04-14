Johnson faces further barracking over second Covid fine

An Extinction Rebellion activist dressed as British prime minister Boris Johnson protests outside the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

Boris Johnson faces a further ‘partygate’ fine for attending a Downing Street leaving party for a longstanding aide, where he also gave a speech.

The UK prime minister faces this second fine after attending the leaving party for Lee Cain, his outgoing director of communications, on November 13, 2020, according to sources close to the investigation. Alcohol was consumed by some at the party, but it is not known whether Mr Johnson was among those drinking.

However it is understood he remained at the gathering for some time, making it more difficult for him to argue that it was a work event and he had a “reasonable excuse” for being there.

A report by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, will be critical of Mr Johnson’s attendance at the event, increasing the likelihood that he will receive another fixed penalty notice.

Sources close to the partygate investigation said the June 2020 birthday party event – which Mr Johnson was at for less than 10 minutes and was fined stg£50 for attending – is far less serious than the leaving party for Mr Cain.

The source said: “The event that took place on November 19, 2020, to mark the departure of Lee Cain is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended.

“Given that he has already received a fine for what was a relatively minor breach, it seems inevitable that he will receive more fines as the police complete their investigations.”

Scotland Yard is investigating 12 events between May 2020 and April 2021, with Mr Johnson accused of being present at six of them.

The news came as it emerged that Mr Johnson is facing a parliamentary investigation into misleading the House of Commons, after Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the House Speaker, supported the move.

Westminster sources confirmed that he is likely to grant a debate next week when MPs will vote on whether to refer Mr Johnson’s conduct to an investigation by the privileges committee.

The seven-MP committee – which has a Tory majority but is chaired by a Labour MP – will then rule on whether Mr Johnson has been found in contempt of parliament.

Talks have already started among opposition parties about submitting a formal request to the House Speaker when the Commons returns on Tuesday from Easter recess.

One source said: “We are actively engaged with the Speaker in relation to raising a complaint of breach of privilege or contempt, as per Erskine May.”

Last night Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “If Johnson and Sunak won’t do the decent thing and resign, MPs should have the chance to debate the case against them as soon as possible.

“I hope Conservative MPs will finally do their patriotic duty and kick Boris Johnson out of No 10.”

Under the process, set out in Erskine May, the rulebook of the House of Commons, an MP must write to the Speaker asking permission to raise the issue.

Pressure on Mr Johnson over Covid breaches continued to grow last night after the resignation of high-profile justice minister David Wolfson, who criticised “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of criminal law” as he quit office.

