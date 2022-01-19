Johnson denies he lied to MPs over parties in lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to staff during a visit to the Finchley Memorial Hospital in North London Picture date: Tuesday January 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/PA Wire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying nobody had warned him the “bring your own booze” gathering might contravene Covid-19 rules.

Mr Johnson faces the gravest crisis of his tenure after revelations about gatherings during lockdowns, some when British people could not even bid farewell in person to dying relatives and Queen Elizabeth was mourning her husband.

Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Mr Johnson told reporters: “No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules... I thought that I was attending a work event.”

Mr Johnson sidestepped questions about whether he would resign if it is proven he misled parliament, saying only that he wanted to wait for the outcome of an internal inquiry.



Mr Johnson used the short interview during a visit to a London hospital to apologise for mistakes made in Downing Street, including for parties held by staff on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

“I deeply and bitterly regret that happened and I can only renew my apology both to her majesty and to the country,” he said.

Mr Johnson had already last week apologised to parliament for attending the May 20, 2020 gathering in the Downing Street garden. He said he was there for 25 minutes to thank staff. But Dominic Cummings, a former senior adviser who left government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said that Mr Johnson had agreed the drinks party should go ahead.

As Mr Johnson laid out his defence, a group of 20 Tory MPs elected in 2019, many representing former Labour heartland Red Wall seats, met to discuss his fate in a gathering nicknamed the “pork pie plot”.

Christian Wakeford, who represents Bury South, became the first Tory MP from a Red Wall constituency to publicly confirm submitting a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson. Seven Tory MPs are now openly calling on him to resign.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties at No 10, is due to interview Mr Cummings, who claims he warned Mr Johnson that the May 2020 gathering was against the rules.

Ms Gray has also been told where to find an email sent by someone in No 10 at the time objecting to the “social-distanced drinks”.

The crisis facing Mr Johnson escalated yesterday with the so-called “pork pie plot”, a nickname devised by Johnson allies because it was hosted by Alicia Kearns, the MP for Melton Mowbray, which gives its name to a pork pie. Ms Kearns denied leading any plot.

Those present at the 2019 intake meeting told the Daily Telegraph that the group discussed submitting letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee together, which would take the total number submitted closer to the 54 at which a leadership vote is triggered.

Tory whips believe the number of letters submitted is in the twenties, but one rebel from the 2019 group claimed the threshold could be reached as early as today.

In an effort to quell the rebellion, Mr Johnson was understood to have met groups of MPs from the 2019 intake last night. They included Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, who was said by colleagues to be “wobbling” over whether to continue support of Mr Johnson. He will attempt to reassure his party with an appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

He seemed downcast yesterday as he repeatedly apologised for behaviour in Downing Street during lockdowns under his watch.

Mr Johnson said: “I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for the misjudgments that I’ve made, that we may have made in No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.”

During a television interview he was pressed on whether he had been warned against holding a gathering in the Downing Street garden gathering on May 20 2020.

At that gathering it is alleged food and alcohol was spread across tables for around 40 people to enjoy, despite lockdown rules, and that Mr Johnson was in attendance.

Mr Cummings, once Mr Johnson’s closest ally who is now his arch critic, has said he would be willing to swear under oath that he warned the prime minister against the gathering going ahead.

