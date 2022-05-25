Johnson claims to be appalled by parties, but he will not quit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures in 10 Downing Street during gathering on the departure of a special adviser, in London, Britain November 13, 2020 in this picture obtained from civil servant Sue Gray's report published on May 25, 2022.

A long-awaited report by a senior British civil servant yesterday squarely blamed senior UK leaders for lockdown-breaking parties in and around Downing Street, including some that included “excessive alcohol consumption” – and even prompted an official to boast in a text about living beyond pandemic rules.

Sue Gray’s final report offers striking details of work and play within Boris Johnson’s government in 2020 and 2021 as Covid restrictions kept much of Britain at home: At a party on June 18, 2020, one person “was sick” from boozing, and two others engaged in a “minor altercation”. That was just one of more than a dozen gatherings held at No 10 and in nearby offices which breached emergency rules.

“Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” wrote Gray.

The report included photos of Johnson drinking at various gatherings. “The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture,” the report said.

In a statement shortly after the release, Johnson said he was “humbled” and has “learned a lesson”. He said he took “full responsibility for everything that took place”, but it was time to “move on and focus on the priorities of the British people”.

He claimed he was “appalled” by some details of the report.

His mea culpa sparked a litany of responses, and some outrage – from both his allies and his critics.

The highly anticipated report follows a separate police investigation and report released last week. The Gray inquiry examined more parties than the Metropolitan Police did, and will probably yet again fuel speculation about Johnson’s future – if only to raise questions about whether the Conservative Party feels the need for a change at the top.

The scandal was seen to dent support for the Tories, who suffered losses in recent elections. The fresh revelations from Gray’s account may stoke public resentment, as Britain now faces a sobering cost-of-living crisis, with prices sharply rising.

The 59-page report was sent yesterday morning and acknowledged by Downing Street less than two hours before Johnson appeared before Westminster.

Beyond an account of vomiting at Downing Street, the report was startling in other details – after one party, cleaners had to scrub red wine stains from a wall. In a WhatsApp exchange, a top civil servant wrote that “we seem to have got away with” a drinks party on May 20, 2020.

The police investigation into a dozen gatherings found that 83 government officials violated lockdown rules, including Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and chancellor Rishi Sunak. Johnson is the first British prime minister to be caught breaking the law while in office.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer described the police report as an account of “industrial-scale lawbreaking in Downing Street”.

Johnson yesterday said his attendance at some farewell parties was brief, and that he was “surprised” to learn that drinking continued into the night. At one party that went on until 4am, staffers broke a toy swing that belonged to Johnson’s toddler son.

Polls show that the majority of Brits think Johnson should resign, but his allies have defended his resolve to stay.

An interim report by Gray delivered earlier this year said the parties showed “failures of leadership and judgment” in the Tory Party. Those findings, the report said yesterday, “still stand.”

Johnson has made it clear yet again that he has no intention of resigning. His fate rests with fellow Conservative lawmakers who can trigger a leadership contest if 54 MPs send no-confidence letters to the Tory HQ.

But not many Conservative politicians are trying to oust Johnson – in part because there’s no obvious successor to help save their seats, and Johnson has in the past shown he can bounce back politically. (©Washington Post)