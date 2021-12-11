Johnson approval plummets amid ongoing party row

Boris Johnson has come under mounting pressure in recent days. Photo: Adrian Dennis/Reuters

Boris Johnson’s popularity has fallen to its lowest level since he became British prime minister, according to an opinion poll published yesterday.

YouGov said Mr Johnson’s net favourability rating stood at -42, down 11 points since mid-November.

The net favourability of the opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, was virtually unchanged at -14.

Mr Johnson won a landslide election victory in 2019 but has struggled with several problems, most recently a video showing his staff joking about a Downing Street party when such gatherings were banned under Covid-19 rules.

Yesterday, the Conservatives chief whip said Mr Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in No 10 Downing Street, after it emerged the prime minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.

Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions.

He also claimed the prime minister can not know everything going on in Downing Street.

The chief whip’s defence came after it was revealed Jack Doyle, who as No 10’s director of communications helped lead the denials in the scandal, gave out awards at one gathering.

ITV News, which first reported Mr Doyle’s presence at one event, said he addressed up to 50 people and made a speech at the party on December 18, 2020.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said an investigation being carried out by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and ordered by the prime minister is a “sham”.

Mr Spencer said he was “assured that everybody in that building played by the rules” as he sought to explain how Mr Johnson may not know what was going on under his own roof.

“When you describe it as a house, it’s a department of Government. This is a huge, huge building, literally with hundreds and hundreds of offices and rooms,” the Sherwood MP told BBC Radio Nottinghamshire. “No single person could account for what’s happening in those buildings – they are huge buildings.”

When told people are furious after suffering a miserable Christmas under Covid restrictions, Mr Spencer replied: “And so did the prime minister, believe me. He also had a miserable Christmas dealing with all of this and dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.”

Asked if Mr Johnson should resign if he lied, the whip said: “The prime minister will not have lied about any parties. My understanding is that there was no party.”

Mr Spencer was also questioned over the mock press briefing on December 22 during which No 10 aides joked about Covid restrictions and a supposedly “fictional party” days earlier.

Asked why Allegra Stratton, who resigned as a Government adviser after footage of the rehearsal leaked, was unable to say if Mr Johnson condoned a Christmas party, the whip said: “Because there was no party, that’s where the joke was.”