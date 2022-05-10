Johnson ally defends UK prime minister's right to stay in job if Starmer quits over ‘breach’ of lockdown regulations

A resignation by UK Labour leader Keir Starmer would not mean Prime Minister Boris Johnson should do the same, a British Government minister has said after Mr Starmer said he would step down if he is fined by police over alleged lockdown rule-breaking.

Mr Starmer said he would do the “right thing” if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.

The move has been viewed as a huge gamble, with the parry leader placing his future in the hands of Durham Police after it was announced last week officers would reopen an investigation into the event where he drank beer and ate curry.

Labour has sought to contrast Mr Starmer’s actions with those of Mr Johnson, who has refused to quit after being fined by the Met Police over a gathering in 10 Downing Street in June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said a resignation by the opposition leader would not mean the Tory prime minister should also step down.

When it was suggested to him that if the Labour leader is fined and does resign, it would mean Mr Johnson should follow suit, he said: “Not necessarily, no.”

Mr Malthouse added: “Obviously in any situation where, you know, the rules were moving around, there were misunderstandings or mistakes were made, and apologies are made and they are accepted, then people of all walks of life should be able to keep their jobs.

“But Keir Starmer has to speak for himself and set his own standards.”

Asked if the Labour leader is right to say he would step down, Mr Malthouse added: “That’s a matter for him. Look, my view is that this was a very difficult situation with complicated rules that were often changing quite quickly.

“Mistakes were made and they’re acknowledged and fixed penalty notices are paid.

“I don’t see why anybody, be they so high or so humble, should lose their job.”

Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Mr Starmer is “a man of integrity and a man of decency, unlike the prime minister who has been found to have broken the law and still clings on at Number 10”.

She said: “We maintain that nothing was done that was inconsistent with the rules.

“He was there working. He had some food as part of that working day. That really is it.”

Ms Phillipson said you are “allowed to eat” as part of a working day: “I think the contrast between Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer is there for everyone to see.”