Johnson adviser quits No 10 job blaming 'media hysteria' over eugenics posts

An adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had discussed the benefits of forced contraception quit last night, saying "media hysteria" about his old online posts meant he had become a distraction for the government.

Earlier, Mr Johnson's spokesman repeatedly refused to comment when asked about Andrew Sabisky, whose appointment drew widespread criticism after newspapers reported statements he made online in 2014 and 2016.

In addition to posts on contraception, Mr Sabisky also said data showed the US black population had lower IQ than white people, and, in a 2016 interview with digital publication 'Schools Week', discussed the benefits of genetic selection.

It was reported Mr Sabisky was hired following an unusual appeal earlier this year from Mr Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings for "weirdos and misfits with odd skills" to help bring new ideas to Britain's government.

His resignation is a blow to that effort, which had attracted criticism from those who said Mr Cummings was sidestepping normal government recruitment processes.

"The media hysteria about my old stuff online is mad but I wanted to help (the government) not be a distraction," Mr Sabisky said on Twitter.

"Accordingly I've decided to resign as a contractor... I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination: if I can't do the work properly there's no point."

Mr Sabisky, who has referred to himself as a "super forecaster", said he hoped Mr Johnson's office hired more people with "good geopolitical forecasting track records" and that the "media learn to stop selective quoting".

Both the opposition Labour Party and at least two of Mr Johnson's own Conservatives had called for him to be fired.

"Andrew Sabisky's presence in No 10 is a poor reflection on the government and there is no way to defend it. He needs to go. 'Weirdos' and 'misfits' are all very well, but please can they not gratuitously cause offence," Conservative lawmaker William Wragg wrote on Twitter before Mr Sabisky resigned.

An account in Mr Sabisky's name made the comments about black IQ in a reply to a 2014 blog post written by an American professor discussing education disabilities in the United States.

In 2016, replying to a blog post written by Mr Cummings, an account in Mr Sabisky's name said: "One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty. Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue."

Mr Johnson's spokesman earlier repeatedly refused to comment on whether Mr Johnson shared Mr Sabisky's views, saying only that the prime minister's own views were well known.

Insiders insisted Mr Johnson did not support eugenics, but he has previously courted controversy with his own views on the subject of IQ.

In a speech in 2013, he said any discussion about equality had to take account of the fact that 16pc of "our species" had an IQ below 85 while around 2pc had an IQ above 130, adding: "The harder you shake the pack, the easier it will be for some cornflakes to get to the top."

Irish Independent