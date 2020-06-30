Johnson admits the response to pandemic in UK was 'sluggish'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that parts of his government's response to the coronavirus crisis were "sluggish".

In a speech ahead of the country's 100th day in lockdown, Mr Johnson described his frustration at failing to quickly confront elements of the pandemic as being "like a recurring bad dream".

He did not mention Public Health England (PHE) but Whitehall sources indicated last night that they believed Mr Johnson was referring to the agency, after he had privately criticised its response in meetings with Tory MPs.

The quango is responsible for testing, and the decision to abandon widespread tracking of the virus as it began to spread is regarded by most scientists as the key mistake in Britain's handling of the pandemic which has led to the country recording the highest number of deaths in Europe.

Yesterday, the agency was once again at the forefront of a public row after ministers ordered the lockdown of Leicester following a new outbreak.

Council leaders expressed frustration at the lack of data and detailed information on cases in the city after infections started to rise over the past fortnight.

In yesterday's speech, Mr Johnson said: "I know that there are plenty of things that people say and will say that we got wrong, and we owe that discussion and that honesty to the tens of thousands who have died before their time, to the families who have lost loved ones, and of course there must be time to learn the lessons, and we will."

He said that while waiting for "the full economic reverberations" to become clear: "We must use this moment to plan our response and fix the problems that were most brutally illuminated in that Covid lightning flash.

"The problems in our social care system, the parts of government that seemed to respond so sluggishly that sometimes it seemed like that recurring bad dream when you are telling your feet to run and your feet won't move."

Whitehall sources said PHE had been "too slow" in its responses and forced the government to take over some of its functions and set up new bodies.

Sources said the test and trace service had to be taken out of PHE's hands, while the Joint Biosecurity Centre, which determines the Covid alert level, had been set up specifically to do a job PHE should have been doing.

Meanwhile, the infectious disease chief at the US National Institutes of Health, Dr Anthony Fauci, yesterday warned that coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the US if Americans do not start following public health recommendations.

He made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Dr Fauci said he cannot make an accurate prediction, but believes it will be "very disturbing".

"We are now having forty-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned," said Dr Fauci.

Dr Fauci said areas seeing outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including areas that have made progress in reducing Covid-19 cases.

