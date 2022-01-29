Johnson administration ‘the most corrupt since World War II’, expert study warns

Experts have stated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is more corrupt “than any UK government since the Second World War”.

Researchers at Sussex University’s Centre for the Study of Corruption warned that the “absolute failure of integrity at No 10” could have potentially serious consequences for the UK if allowed to fester.

It comes as opposition figures warned of the “appearance of an establishment stitch-up” over an inquiry into Covid-19 rule-breaking at Downing Street.

Robert Barrington, Professor of Anti-Corruption Practice at the university, said: “There is more corruption and corruption risk in and around this government than any UK government since the Second World War.

“The PM has direct influence on this through personal example and through what he allows among ministers and No 10 staff.

“There has been an absolute failure of integrity at No 10 which has consequences for democracy and Britain’s global influence, the economy and national security.”

The latest row over the ‘Partygate’ inquiry came just 48 hours after new evidence suggested Mr Johnson misled the public over his role prioritising the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan last year.

He had previously denied any involvement.

Mr Johnson has also found himself embroiled in a controversy over private donors financing a lavish refurbishment of his private Downing Street flat.

In addition, last year the government was forced to back down after it moved to abolish a standards watchdog.

Dr Sam Power, a lecturer in corruption analysis at the anti-corruption centre at Sussex, said: “Partygate is indicative of Johnson’s reckless approach to the rules and the kind of behaviour the public expects of those in the highest office.

“While this cavalier approach to ethics is, in part, baked into his wider electoral appeal, his standing is now damaged beyond repair with the British people.”