Johnson ‘a dead man walking’ as his MPs line up to demand resignation

A protester makes her point in Parliament Square in Westminster as Boris Johnson apologises to the House of Commons. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Boris Johnson faced calls to quit from senior Tories after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street during England’s first lockdown.

The British prime minister insisted he believed it had been a “work event” and Downing Street said he had never been sent an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and “make the most of the lovely weather”.

But in a sign of mounting Tory anger, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for him to quit while another MP branded the prime minister a “dead man walking”.

In the Commons, Mr Johnson said that he attended the May 20, 2020, gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff” but “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.

The prime minister acknowledged public anger, saying: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

He said an inquiry was examining the situation, but accepted “there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility”.

Downing Street refused to say whether his then fiancee Carrie Symonds had attended the gathering, if Mr Johnson had noticed tables laden with food and drink, or if he had brought a bottle of his own into the garden.

All such questions were a matter for senior official Sue Gray’s inquiry, the prime minister’s press secretary said.

But she insisted Mr Johnson had not been sent the invitation email from his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, encouraging colleagues to “bring your own booze” to the garden.

At just after 6pm on the day of the event, the time the invitation had specified for people to gather to “make the most of the lovely weather”, Mr Johnson went into the garden to thank staff for their efforts and stayed for 25 minutes.

“I believed implicitly that this was a work event,” he said.

“With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.

“I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden from meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.”

During the bruising Commons appearance, Mr Johnson apologised in various forms 12 times over the party – using the word “apologies” once, “apologise” seven times and “regret” four times.

Mr Johnson’s press secretary insisted he was not a liar and “he is not resigning”.

However, Mr Ross said Mr Johnson’s position was “no longer tenable” and “I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives”.

He said he had spoken to the prime minister yesterday afternoon “and I set down my reasons and I explained to him my position”.

At least a further 19 MPs followed suit, with former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw backing Mr Ross, saying: “Given that the PM has now confirmed he attended a rule-breaking gathering, he has lost the confidence of the country.”

North Thanet MP Roger Gale said it was already clear Mr Johnson had misled parliament and was politically a “dead man walking”.

Mr Gale said: “You don’t have bring-a-bottle work events in Downing Street, so far as I’m aware. I think the time has come for either the prime minister to go with dignity as his choice, or for the 1922 Committee to intervene.”

Tory MP William Wragg, chairman of the UK’s Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said: “The prime minister’s position is untenable and I don’t believe it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the prime minister, and indeed, who governs this country.”

York Outer Tory MP, Julian Sturdy, said Mr Johnson’s claim he thought the gathering was work-related “will not wash with the British public, who at the relevant time were making significant sacrifices”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also called on the prime minister to resign.

He said: “The party’s over, Prime Minister.

“The only question is will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?”.