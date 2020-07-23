'Johnny Depp pelted me with 30 bottles, throwing them like grenades' - Amber Heard

Amber Heard has denied doctoring photos of injuries allegedly caused by Johnny Depp which had to be covered up later by her make-up artist so she could appear on the James Corden show, a court heard yesterday.

The actress says heavy make-up had to be applied to the bruises before her appearance on 'The Late Late Show', the day after her husband allegedly attacked her.

Hollywood make-up artist Melanie Inglessis said Ms Heard told her Mr Depp (57) had tried to suffocate her with a pillow, dragged her by her hair and "tried to kill" her at the couple's LA penthouse in December 2015.

Ms Inglessis told the court that she had to apply concealer and lipstick to Ms Heard's face to cover the bruising so she could go on Corden's prime time talk show.

Giving evidence via video link from LA, Ms Inglessis said: "She said, 'Johnny and I had a fight', she said he tried to suffocate her with a pillow, she felt he tried to kill her that night and dragged her by her hair."

Describing Ms Heard's appearance the day after the alleged attack, Ms Inglessis told the hearing: "She had minimal discolouration by her nose, her left eye a little more bruised than her right eye, the bridge of her nose swollen and I remember a scab to the right of her lip.

"I tried to conceal some of the bruises with full face of make-up. We had no other choice but to do a bright red lip [stick] to cover the injury on her lip."

Ms Inglessis was compelled to give evidence in court as she feared that doing so would destroy her career in the film industry.

Her evidence came during Mr Depp's libel case against the publisher of 'The Sun' newspaper for labelling him a 'wife beater'.

As part of the newspaper's defence, Ms Heard has accused him of both verbal and physical abuse throughout their relationship - allegedly punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking her during frequent drink and drug-fuelled rages.

Mr Depp's barrister Eleanor Laws QC asked whether Ms Heard had altered photographs taken of her without make-up before her appearance on Corden's 'The Late, Late Show'.

In a dramatic moment the court was shown a set of photographs appearing to show Ms Heard's bruised face and the 34-year-old actress was asked: "Have you played around with these images in any way?"

Ms Heard replied: "I don't know how to, no."

Ms Laws asked: "You don't know how to change colouring or anything of that nature?"

The 'Aquaman' actress responded: "No, I don't know how to do that."

Ms Laws put it to Ms Heard the photograph of her with bruises on her face was ­"completely set up", which she denied.

She said nobody other than Ms Inglessis had noticed the bruises because she had make-up covering them up.

She had earlier described how Mr Depp pelted her with around 30 bottles during what she claims was a three-day "hostage situation" in Australia in March 2015, leaving her in fear for her safety.

Giving evidence for the third day Ms Heard described how the incident began when she took a bottle of liquor from him and smashed it on the floor because she did not want him to drink anymore.

She said this prompted a furious response from her ­husband, claiming: "He reached for a bottle and started throwing them like grenades, bombs, one after the other in my direction.

"I felt glass breaking behind me. I retreated into the bar and he didn't stop."

During cross examination Ms Laws accused her of ­cutting his finger by throwing a bottle at him and of later stubbing a cigarette out on his cheek. Ms Heard replied: "Johnny did that. Johnny did that right in front of me. He often did things like that."

The hearing continues.

